Benjamin Franklin Gold And Silver Commemoratives Exclusively Offered By Rare Collectibles TV

The impressive, limited edition 2025 gold one-ounce Benjamin Franklin commemorative offered exclusively by Rare Collectibles TV is 31.8 millimeters, slightly larger than a half dollar.

The limited-edition 2025 silver five-ounce Benjamin Franklin commemorative offered exclusively by Rare Collectibles TV is a big 76.07 millimeters in diameter, nearly twice as large as historic Morgan or Peace silver dollars.

The Signature Series NGC insert label of each RCTV gold or silver Benjamin Franklin commemorative is personally signed by RCTV Co-Founder Rick Tomaska.

Limited-edition numismatic treasures produced as tribute to Franklin's legacy

- RCTV Co-Founder Rick TomaskaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In 1950, the United States Mint issued the first specially-struck proof versions of half dollars depicting early American statesman, scientist, publisher, and Founding Father Benjamin Franklin. One-ounce gold and five-ounce silver 2025-dated commemoratives to mark the 75th anniversary of those historic commemoratives are now available from Rare Collectibles TV ( ).This exceptional offering marks the latest in a series of exclusive releases by RCTV, each of which has sold out rapidly, according to RCTV Co-Founder and renowned Franklin half dollar expert Rick Tomaska who developed the new commemoratives.The limited-edition precious metal commemoratives that will be featured in programs on the Fox Business and Bloomberg cable television networks are struck in one-ounce gold and five-ounce silver versions. Their design is a tribute to the iconic Franklin half dollars produced for circulation by the United States Mint from 1948 to 1963.“They highlight the timeless legacy of Benjamin Franklin, one of the most influential figures in American history,” said Tomaska, author of the award-winning reference book, A Guide Book of Franklin & Kennedy Half Dollars."Franklin played an instrumental role in shaping the foundations of our nation. From helping draft the Declaration of Independence and later signing it, to negotiating the Treaty of Paris to end the Revolutionary War, and assisting in the creation of the United States Constitution, Franklin's impact on our country is immeasurable. It is truly an honor to celebrate his enduring legacy with this exclusive, numismatic treasure release,” stated Tomaska.The front has a large portrait of Franklin facing right with the date 2025, the word LIBERTY at the top, and the motto IN GOD WE TRUST on the bottom. The backside depicts the Liberty Bell and an eagle, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, the motto E PLURIBUS UNUM, and the fineness and weight; .999 SILVER FIVE TROY OUNCES or .9999 GOLD ONE TROY OUNCE, depending on the precious metal content.“As a tribute to the low mintage of the 1950 proof Franklin half dollar, I've intentionally limited production of these 75th anniversary pieces to only 499 one-ounce gold and 999 five-ounce silver examples,” Tomaska explained.Expertly engraved by former United States Mint Medallic Artist, Sculptor, and Engraver Michael Gaudioso, each available Franklin commemorative has been graded Proof 70 Ultra Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Company and encapsulated with a special RCTV Signature Series insert label personally signed by Tomaska. The Signature Series designation is a prestigious distinction reserved exclusively for unparalleled eye appeal and quality, and the highest standards of numismatic artistry, according to RCTV.“As we saw with other recent RCTV exclusive limited-edition offerings celebrating the Saint Gaudens Winged Liberty, Indian Head Gold Double Eagle, and President John F. Kennedy, demand for the gold and silver Franklin commemoratives is expected to also be extremely high, with the collection anticipated to sell out quickly,” Tomaska advised.The gold and silver Franklin commemoratives will be featured on the Rare Collectibles TV television programs beginning on Saturday, May 17th on the Fox Business network at 1 pm Eastern/ 10 am Pacific time and on the Bloomberg network at 4 pm Eastern/1 pm Pacific that same day.For additional information about the one-ounce gold and five-ounce Franklin commemoratives, current prices, and to place an order, visit .

