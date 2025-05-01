Matchawards Enters Pre-Token Phase To Empower Veteran-Owned Small Businesses In The Fight For Fair Procurement

MatchAwards

AI-powered platform begins 90-day token launch campaign, empowering veteran-owned small businesses to secure fair share of $460B government contracts

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic advancement of its mission to reshape the $2 trillion U.S. government procurement landscape, MatchAwards .com officially enters its pre-token ramp-up period today, strengthening its lifeline to small businesses-particularly those owned by veterans-struggling to secure their mandated share of contracts. With federal guidelines stipulating that 23% of procurement spending-approximately $460 billion annually-be awarded to small businesses, the reality falls starkly short. Systemic inefficiencies, bureaucratic labyrinths, and favoritism toward larger corporations have long kept the "little guy" on the sidelines. MatchAwards, powered by its innovative GovTide 3.0 Engine, continues its fight with artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, arming small businesses with the tools to topple these procurement giants and claim their rightful place.The stakes are high. Government procurement represents one of the largest economic opportunities for small businesses, yet many lack the resources to navigate its complexities. For veteran-owned businesses, the challenge is even more pronounced. Despite their unparalleled discipline, resilience, and service to the nation, these entrepreneurs often find themselves outmatched by well-connected corporate behemoths. MatchAwards is here to rewrite that story, transforming the procurement process into a battlefield where David doesn't just survive Goliath-he defeats him.The Underdog's Struggle: A Real-World CrisisDespite recent improvements in federal small business contracting, the MatchAwards whitepaper highlights ongoing challenges for small businesses trying to navigate the complex government procurement landscape. While the federal government has a mandated goal to award 23% of contracts to small businesses including specific percentage targets for disadvantaged, women-owned, HUBZone, and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, many entrepreneurs still face significant barriers. For veterans, the stakes are personal. According to a press release from January 15, 2025, on matchawards/media_releases , MatchAwards partnered with the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) to address this disparity by providing "enhanced opportunities, resources, and tools for growth" for military-connected families and certified businesses.A Platform Built for the FightMatchAwards isn't just a tool; it's a weapon for the underserved. The GovTide 3.0 Engine uses AI to analyze procurement data in real time, delivering tailored opportunities to small businesses' dashboards within minutes. Blockchain creates an immutable record of every transaction, rooting out favoritism and ensuring fairness. And through partnerships with Economic Development Organizations (EDOs) like WVCC, MatchAwards connects entrepreneurs with mentors, resources, and networks to amplify their impact.This isn't theoretical. MatchAwards has partnered with organizations like the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, The National Veterans Chamber, and the Military Spouse Chamber to help champion those underserved in the economy. Those that often don't have the time or resources to search for these contracts on their own. MatchAwards provides them the opportunity for a victory much like David hurling a stone at Goliath's forehead.The Veteran Angle: Service Deserves RewardVeterans bring a unique edge to business-grit forged in service, a mission-driven ethos, and a refusal to back down. Yet, too often, their reward is a procurement system that overlooks them. MatchAwards is built to honor that service. "Veterans have given everything for this country," said Clarence E. Briggs III, CEO of MatchAwards. "We're handing them the slingshot to take on the giants and win what they've earned."Laci O'Reilly, Communications Specialist, adds a technical perspective: "Our AI doesn't just find opportunities-it learns your business, your strengths, and matches you with contracts you're built to win. For veterans, that precision is a game-changer."A Movement Gains MomentumToday's announcement marks the beginning of the official pre-token ramp-up period in a 90-day campaign to rally small businesses and veterans nationwide. MatchAwards continues to invite them to sign up at MatchAwards, tapping into tools that transform procurement from a Goliath-sized obstacle into a winnable fight. Key upcoming milestones include educational webinars, success stories, and a June Initial Token Offering (ITO) introducing a cryptocurrency rewarding ecosystem contributors."We're not here to play nice with a broken system," said Mike Noble, COO of MatchAwards. "We're here to tear it down and build something better-where the underdog doesn't just survive, but thrives." Kenny Rogers, Economic Development Specialist, echoes this: "This is about jobs, communities, and giving veterans the economic power they deserve."About MatchAwardsMatchAwards, a division of Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc. (AIT), harnesses AI, blockchain, and Web 3.0 to democratize government procurement. Headquartered in Fayetteville, NC, the platform is dedicated to empowering small businesses and veterans, turning underdogs into victors. Learn more at MatchAwards.

Michael Noble, COO AIT

MatchAwards

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.