Clarktel's Terry Clark Recognized By U.S. SBA And Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown As 2025 8(A) Graduate Of The Year

Terry Clark standing in front of Akron Ohio's Clarktel Telecommunications, Inc.

Recognized for leadership and growth, Clarktel's CEO earns SBA honor and Congressional Proclamation during National Small Business Week celebrations.

- Terry Clark

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clarktel Telecommunications, Inc. ( ) is honored to announce that President and CEO Terry Clark has been named the 2025 SBA 8(a) Graduate of the Year for the Northern Ohio Region by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and will be formally recognized during National Small Business Week 2025 (May 4–10). In addition, Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown (OH-11) will present Mr. Clark with a Formal Proclamation at the upcoming OH-11 Small Business Expo.

“This award is more than a personal and professional milestone-it's a reflection of what small, diverse-owned businesses with a mission-driven team can accomplish when equipped with the right resources,” said Mr. Clark.“The SBA 8(a) program was instrumental in helping Clarktel grow, create local jobs, and compete regionally. In an era where every tax dollar is expected to deliver impact, this recognition shows how investing in entrepreneurs can strengthen our economy through recovery and resilience.”

Mr. Clark will be recognized by the SBA during their awards ceremony hosted at Tri-C Corporate College East in Warrensville Heights, Ohio on Friday, May 9, 2025.

Further amplifying the moment, Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown will honor Mr. Clark with a special proclamation at the 3rd Annual OH-11 Small Business Expo, taking place Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Tri-C Corporate College East.

“It is an incredible honor to receive recognition from Congresswoman Brown, whose unwavering support of small business growth and minority entrepreneurship has been instrumental to so many in our region,” said Clark.“Being named 8(a) Graduate of the Year is a proud moment-not just for me, but for the entire Clarktel team.”

Clarktel, a veteran- and minority-owned technologies company based in Akron, Ohio, has grown steadily over the past four decades to become a trusted provider of premise and cloud business phone services, access control, video surveillance, construction worksite security systems, and structured cabling service across the Ohio region. The company serves clients in various small business, retail, government, education, commercial construction, and nonprofit sectors.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration and the 8(a) Graduate of the Year Award

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is a federal agency dedicated to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs through access to capital, counseling, and contracting opportunities. The 8(a) Business Development Program is a nine-year initiative designed to help socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses grow and compete in the federal marketplace.

The 8(a) Graduate of the Year Award honors a small business owner who has successfully completed the program and demonstrated sustained growth, innovation, and a commitment to community impact. The award celebrates entrepreneurs who exemplify the program's mission and serve as role models for others pursuing business excellence through public-private partnership.

About Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown

Congresswoman Shontel M. Brown represents Ohio's 11th Congressional District. A dedicated public servant and lifelong Clevelander, she champions inclusive economic growth, minority entrepreneurship, and community investment across Northeast Ohio.

About Clarktel Telecommunications, Inc.

Clarktel Telecommunications, Inc. is a full-service provider of business phone systems, access control, video surveillance, construction worksite security and loss deterrent, and low-voltage cabling. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, and proudly veteran- and minority-owned, Clarktel helps clients secure, connect, and scale their operations with dependable technology. The company is also home to ELEVATE UC , its cloud-based business phone service, SiteSheild , Construction Worksite Security and Theft Deterrence and LegacyCare for NEC , a national maintenance and support program for end-of-life NEC phone systems. Learn more at .

Edward Jacak

Clarktel Telecommunications, Inc.

+1 330-577-5810

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.