Creating S.P.A.C.E. Announces A Spring Giveaway And Special Pricing

The Organization Hopes to Deliver Their Program to More People to Break the Stigma Surrounding Disabilities

- Lindsey Blankenship, Creating S.P.A.C.E. Co-Founder and Director

DENVER, COLORADO , UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creating S.P.A.C.E. , a Colorado non-profit organization established in 2021, that provides a cohesive education program designed to engage schools, companies, and community organizations to embrace differences and disabilities, announces a spring giveaway and special pricing .

To celebrate spring, Creating S.P.A.C.E. is offering schools and businesses 15 percent off through May 31st, and a giveaway of one free workshop, valued at $700, to a Colorado non-profit. The winning non-profit will be announced on June 9th. Non-profit organizations can apply for this free opportunity at /events/

“We began Creating S.P.A.C.E. to help break the stigma surrounding disabilities,” says Lindsey Blankenship, Creating S.P.A.C.E. Co-Founder and Director.“One way we do this is by providing tools that empower everyone to engage in open, comfortable conversations about disability-whether in schools, workplaces, or communities. Given everything happening in today's world, fostering and continuing these conversations is more important than ever. We feel a strong responsibility to offer this education and to keep driving a meaningful impact across all communities.”

Creating S.P.A.C.E.'s program for schools is one-week for students from third grade through high school, as well as parents, teachers and other community members. The program provides resources on making conversations about disabilities and differences comfortable. Students discuss visible and invisible disabilities while engaging in lessons on kindness. Each day focuses on a specific theme regarding the company's core values: Storytelling, Permission, Authenticity, Curiosity, and Education (S.P.A.C.E.). The program includes in-person classes for students, an education night for parents, and resources on continuing the conversation at home and school.

“Having Creating S.P.A.C.E at Fox Creek really helped to take our culture of kindness to the next level and to create a true culture of belonging,” says Christy Lyle, School Counselor Fox Creek Elementary.“Our staff, along with the support of the Creating S.P.A.C.E. staff, helped our students better understand the components that go into understanding everyone's uniqueness and how to be curious in a respectful way. They were able to listen to people share their stories, practice asking permission and to get curious. In addition, our students had a great time talking about how they felt when they were accepted and then were able at the end of the week to transfer that into a class mantra about accepting everyone. The activities were engaging, student centered and age appropriate.”

In addition to working with schools, Creating S.P.A.C.E. helps companies make their workplaces accessible and inclusive for everyone through workshops and company-wide discussions.

“One in four adults in the U.S. lives with a disability,” explains Blankenship.“And yet, disability remains one of the least talked about topics in the workplace. We help companies turn that silence into strength through interactive disability awareness training and inclusive education strategies. As workplaces evolve, inclusive education strategies and accessible learning are no longer optional-they're expected.”

About Creating S.P.A.C.E.

Storytelling, Permission, Authenticity, Curiosity, Education

Creating S.P.A.C.E. is a non-profit organization that provides a cohesive education program designed to engage schools, companies, and community organizations embracing differences and disabilities. Creating S.P.A.C.E. offers interactive workshops to help teams feel more confident, compassionate, and comfortable when it comes to disability in the workplace and in schools. Clients have included: Fox Creek Elementary, Graland Country Day School, Aspen Academy, Littleton Public Schools, Make A Wish Colorado, PGA America, Morgan Stanley, Gates Corporation, Colorado Department of Transportation, and many more. For more information visit: /

