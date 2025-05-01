Army Veteran Eve Bednarowicz Fusselman Shares Personal Experience In New Memoir Secrets Of The Uniform

Secrets of the Uniform - Eve Fusselman

Author Eve Bednarowicz Fusselman

GROVELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eve Bednarowicz Fusselman, Army veteran, and former police officer, released her new autobiography, Secrets of the Uniform: Breaking the Armor of Abuse and Harassment. The book is first-hand information about what she experienced during her service as a U.S. Army soldier, such as harassment, assault, and issues of institutional reaction.

Fusselman's book follows her journey from enlistment through to the issues she encountered, highlighting the psychological and emotional impacts of her experience and the systemic issues she saw. The novel aims to provide readers with a sense of the lived experiences of some soldiers and the necessity to change military culture and accountability.

Secrets of the Uniform features:

Personal testimony in regard to military sexual assault

Reflections on the emotional response of institutions

Tales of professional retribution and difficulties

A glance at ongoing debates about reform and justice

This book may be of interest to veteran affairs professionals, policymakers, survivor harassment support networks, and autobiography readers interested in personal strength and institution dynamics.

Secrets of the Uniform will soon be available on top book publishing platforms.

Eve Bednarowicz Fusselman

Author

