Ras Al Khaimah Opens Correctional Social And Educational Club, Marking A New Chapter In Inmate Rehabilitation & Social Responsibility

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) One of the UAE's first correctional social and educational clubs has launched in Ras Al Khaimah, promoting holistic inmate rehabilitation.

. Features include a 9,000-title digital library managed via the Koha system, plus training and counselling facilities.

. Operated jointly by staff and inmate volunteers under Al Qasimi Foundation's guidance, reflecting a model of inclusive reform.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: In a significant step towards reform-focused rehabilitation, the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, officially inaugurated the Social and Educational Club at the Emirate's Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility today.

The inauguration was attended by senior dignitaries, including Mr. Mohammed Omran, Chairman of the Al Qasimi Foundation; Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation; His Excellency Brigadier Dr. Tariq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police; and His Excellency Brigadier Abdullah Mohammed Al Haimer, Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility.

A Multifaceted Approach to Rehabilitation:

The Social and Educational Club is one of the first initiatives of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, offering a holistic model that brings together educational, cultural, psychological, and social support services in a dedicated and thoughtfully designed space. The Club has been developed to empower inmates through access to knowledge, mental well-being support, and skills development – all of which play a vital role in rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

At the heart of the Club is a modern library housing more than 9,000 titles, managed through the international Koha Library Management System. This advanced digital platform enables seamless cataloguing and real-time access to resources, making it easier for inmates and staff alike to benefit from a structured and efficient learning environment.

The Club also includes a fully equipped training room, complete with laptops, individual workstations, and an interactive smart screen with internet, enabling both virtual and in-person learning sessions. A private psychological consultation room provides a confidential setting for one-on-one counselling, ensuring inmates receive the mental health and behavioral support necessary for personal growth.

Speaking during the event, His Excellency Brigadier Abdullah Al Haimer, Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility, commented:“This Club marks a transformative chapter in our correctional efforts. We are not only offering resources, but building a space where dignity, self-improvement, and community values are central to rehabilitation.”

Designed with intention and care, the Club features inviting reading nooks, modern furnishings, and aesthetic touches such as greenery and natural light – all aimed at promoting mental well-being and positive engagement. It is operated through a collaborative model involving correctional facility staff and trained inmate volunteers, working closely with the Al Qasimi Foundation team. This integrated approach reflects a broader ethos of community-led rehabilitation and responsibility.

A Shared Vision for Empowerment:

Reflecting on the broader significance of the initiative, Mr. Mohammed Omran, Chairman of the Al Qasimi Foundation stated:“This initiative is a reflection of Ras Al Khaimah's belief in second chances, in education as a vehicle for hope, and in the ability of individuals to grow in an environment where dignity, self-empowerment and human rights are paramount.”

The inauguration of the Social and Educational Club underscores Ras Al Khaimah's enduring commitment to progressive, humane correctional practices, the protection of human rights and reaffirms the importance of rehabilitation as a shared social responsibility. It sets a national precedent for how education, mental well-being, and institutional collaboration can come together to deliver meaningful change.

Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Al Qasimi Foundation, also emphasised the initiative's broader educational value, concluding,“This is more than a physical space – it is a symbol of inclusion and hope. By investing in knowledge and wellbeing for all members of our community, Ras Al Khaimah is ensuring a better future, not only for those inside but also for society at large.”