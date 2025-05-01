S-E-A Expands Service Offerings With Addition Of Digital Forensics Capabilities

Industry Expert Jack Nevins Joins S-E-A to Lead New Digital Forensics Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S-E-A, a leading national forensic engineering and investigation firm, is expanding its multi-discipline service offerings with the addition of digital forensics capabilities, further strengthening its commitment to providing comprehensive investigative solutions.

Spearheading this new service is Jack Nevins , a highly respected expert in the field of digital forensics, who joins S-E-A with decades of experience in cyber investigations, electronic evidence recovery, and data analysis. Nevins and his specialized team will be based in Kansas City, MO, but will provide services across the United States and internationally.

Digital forensics plays an increasingly critical role in modern investigations, from intellectual property theft and cybercrime to fraud and accident reconstruction. S-E-A's new offering will support law firms, insurance providers, corporations, and government agencies in uncovering and analyzing digital evidence with precision and reliability.

"The addition of digital forensics is an exciting step in S-E-A's ongoing efforts to expand and enhance our forensic capabilities," said Jason Baker, CEO & President of S-E-A. "With Jack's deep expertise in the field and the oversight and support of Toni Browne and our experienced St. Louis team, we are well-positioned to provide our clients with an unmatched level of service in digital investigations."

Nevins is eager to bring his experience and leadership to S-E-A's growing forensic team. "I am thrilled to join such a well-regarded and highly respected organization," said Jack Nevins. "S-E-A's multidisciplinary approach and reputation for excellence provide the perfect platform to expand the reach and depth of our digital forensic services, delivering high-quality, data-driven solutions to clients worldwide."

Founded in 1970, S-E-A has been a pioneer in the forensic engineering industry, consistently integrating cutting-edge technology and top-flight technical talent to deliver unbiased, science driven conclusions and solutions to clients across industries. With this expansion, S-E-A continues to reinforce its reputation as a trusted leader in forensic analysis, combining state-of-the-art investigative tools with decades of multidisciplinary expertise.

For more information about S-E-A's digital forensics services, visit or contact [email protected] .

About S-E-A

S-E-A is a national forensic engineering, fire investigation, and visualization firm specializing in analyzing complex incidents and providing expert insights across industries. With a team of engineers, scientists, and technical specialists, S-E-A delivers unbiased, data-driven solutions to clients worldwide.

SOURCE S-E-A

