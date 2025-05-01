NRJ Media Group Launches Energis Podcast May 4Th With Purpose-Driven Stories

"Energis Podcast is a space where real stories meet real purpose," said co-host Norma Garcia, CEO and Co-Founder of NRJ Media Group. "We sit down with pioneers-entrepreneurs, athletes, creatives-to uncover not just how they made it, but the deeper mindset shifts and values that fuel their journey. Launching with Pablo Hidalgo is especially meaningful for me, given my 'Star Wars' roots. This series is about legacy, resilience, and impact."

Rich J. Reid, COO and Co-Founder of NRJ Media Group, added, "Energis Podcast is more than just a show-it's a platform for transformation. Our guests challenge the status quo and model what it means to lead with purpose in today's world. We highlight the ways they're sparking change-whether through innovation, mentorship, or social impact-and invite listeners to take action. Every episode is a call to rethink what success looks like and how we each contribute to something bigger."

The premiere coincides with "Star Wars" Day and celebrates a new initiative between NRJ Media Group and Lucasfilm to help promote a series of historical documentaries originally produced by the latter company in 2007. The half-hour films covering a wide variety of topics have been re-released on Lucasfilm's YouTube channel, with direct links now available on the NRJ Media Group website . Series producer and veteran television journalist David Schneider will appear in an upcoming Energis Podcast episode.

Following Hidalgo's episode, upcoming guests include:



Ricky Blair – Entrepreneur and mentor known for empowering the next generation of founders and business leaders

Shelton Benjamin – Former WWE Superstar and elite athlete with a story of discipline, longevity, and reinvention

Kwame Patterson – Acclaimed actor ("The Wire", "Snowfall") sharing his journey through transformation and perseverance David Schneider – Series producer of Lucasfilm's historical documentaries, shining a light on a lesser-known George Lucas project and a lifetime of storytelling.

...and more.

New episodes launch every Tuesday and run approximately one hour. Energis Podcast will be available on major platforms including Apple Podcasts , Spotify, Amazon Music , and YouTube .

Future guests include Paul Farberman, a renowned voice in entertainment law and deal-making, and JB Kaufman, Didier Ghez, and Ted Thomas, celebrated historians and authors of "Walt Disney & El Grupo in Latin America" - with additional surprise guests to be announced.

From legacy-building to bold reinvention, Energis Podcast invites listeners to engage with stories that move, challenge, and activate.

Please follow us on: Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , LinkedIn .

About NRJ Media Group ( )

NRJ Media Group is a multimedia entertainment company rooted in storytelling, purpose, and innovation. As a bridge between entertainment and technology, NRJ develops and produces films, television, and podcasts that elevate voices and amplify impact. With a deep commitment to community and collaboration, NRJ Media Group brings together bold ideas, emerging technologies, and diverse talent to create meaningful content that inspires and empowers audiences worldwide.

Media Contact : [email protected]

SOURCE NRJ Media Group