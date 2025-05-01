Before The Next Tragedy: A Global Call To Heal Trauma And Save Lives

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On May 16, 2025during Mental Health Awareness Month, the STAR Network Foundation will host Scars to STARs Daya global free virtual summit bringing together survivors, experts, and changemakers to address the hidden roots of trauma that too often lead to violence, addiction, and despair.

Scars to STARs Day is not just an event. It's a movement. A moment of reckoning. An urgent invitation to confront the untreated trauma, toxic relationships, and mental health neglect that lies beneath so many of today's crises.

Why You Must Join Us: The statistics are staggering - and heartbreaking:



4 out of 5 school shooters experienced severe childhood trauma or family dysfunction (U.S. Secret Service, 2019).

Nearly 70% showed clear signs of mental health struggles, yet received no meaningful intervention .

Early attachment trauma multiplies the risk of future violence by more than fivefold .

At Florida State University (2025), a gunman with a documented history of untreated mental illness injured several before being subdued.

At Sandy Hook Elementary School (Newtown, CT, 2012), the shooter had profound developmental and social-emotional challenges that were left largely unaddressed.

At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland FL, 2018), warning signs of mental instability were flagged repeatedly - but real help never came.

In Uvalde, Texas (Robb Elementary, 2022), the shooter endured years of bullying and familial dysfunction, culminating in unimaginable tragedy. At Oxford High School in Michigan (2021), swift action averted mass casualties, but investigators found a chilling pattern of undiagnosed trauma and violent ideation.

These events are not isolated. They are systemic failures.

Scars to STARs Day will confront some of the most urgent and often overlooked drivers of today's mental health crisis. We will address the lifelong effects of attachment disorders , exploring how early emotional deprivation disrupts development and creates vulnerabilities that persist into adulthood. We will shine a light on TAR ( toxic abusive relationships) taranon , the silent injuries that destabilize young minds and set dangerous cycles into motion. We will break through the barriers of mental health neglect , challenging the stigma that leaves countless children suffering in silence without proper care or intervention. And we will tackle the tragic reality of school shootings , elevating trauma prevention as a critical, lifesaving strategy to protect our children, schools, and communities. Scars to STARs Day is a call to action - to understand, heal, and prevent these hidden wounds before they erupt into larger societal tragedies.

Featuring world-renowned experts, the day will include



Hon. Patrick J. Kennedy – Former Congressman, Mental Health Reform Leader

Richard Grannon – International Trauma Recovery Advocate

Marjorie Morrison – CEO of Psych Hub, Mental Health Innovator

Jennifer Libby – CEO of Promly, Youth Mental Health Advocate

Dr. Jamie Huysman – Founder of STAR Network Foundation Doug Tieman – Former CEO of Caron Foundation, Addiction Recovery Pioneer

Register free :

Backed by :



The Kennedy Forum

National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP)

National Association of Social Workers (NASW Florida Chapter)

Psych Hub

Promly

Caron Treatment Centers Governor's Offices across the United States

Hope is free - and it starts with us.

Media Contact:

Dr. Jamie Huysman Founder and Executive Director, STAR Network Foundation

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE STAR Network