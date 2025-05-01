Pager Health(SM) Appoints Chief Growth Officer To Drive Next Phase Of Company Expansion

The addition of Tom Pelegrin to Pager Health's executive leadership team helps propel the company's revenue expansion, growth and development.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager Health SM , a connected health platform company serving more than 26 million members, today announced that Tom Pelegrin, a seasoned healthcare executive with a proven track record of delivering multimillion-dollar revenue increases, has joined Pager Health as Chief Growth Officer. Pelegrin is charged with leading the company's revenue expansion, growth strategies, business development and commercialization activities.

Pelegrin brings deep expertise in scaling healthcare technology solutions across the payer market and developing highly effective growth strategies that achieve market penetration. Before joining Pager Health, Pelegrin served as Chief Revenue Officer at Convey Health Solutions, where he built and led the company's sales and marketing organization, driving significant top-line growth that resulted in Convey becoming a market leader in Medicare Advantage tech-enabled services. Pelegrin also served as head of payer sales at BenefitFocus, which he helped build into a market leader in software solutions for healthcare and benefits administration, contributing to the company's successful IPO.

"This position is critical as we move into our next phase of expansion, and Tom's remarkable achievements as an agent of accelerated revenue growth make him the ideal leader for the role," said Walter Jin, Chairman and CEO of Pager Health. "The addition of a Chief Growth Officer completes an extensive multi-year recruitment project in which we considered hundreds of qualified executives in product development, technology, operations, marketing, and revenue growth to form our executive senior leadership team. We're confident that Tom's competitive drive to win, hands-on ownership approach, and critical strategic thinking will be a valuable asset to our team."

"This is a defining moment for healthcare, particularly for health insurers looking to transform how they engage with and deliver value to their members," said Pelegrin. "The rapid innovation in digital technology, including AI, is revolutionizing member engagement, turning the health plan experience into a dynamic, data-driven ongoing relationship that anticipates needs, personalizes care and fosters wellbeing. In a sea of solutions, Pager Health's next-generation connected health and wellbeing platform is enabling payers the opportunity to leapfrog the fragmented manual legacy tools in place today and deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences to members."

For more information about Pager Health, please visit pager

About Pager Health

Pager Health is a connected health platform company that enables healthcare enterprises to deliver high-engagement, intelligent health experiences for their patients, members and teams through integrated technology, AI and concierge services. Our solutions help people get the right care at the right time in the right place and stay healthy, while simultaneously reducing system friction and fragmentation, powering engagement, and orchestrating the enterprise. Pager Health partners with leading payers, providers and employers representing more than 26 million individuals across the United States and Latin America.

