American Red Cross Honors Military Community Through Commitment To Service

In May, join dedicated Red Crossers who provide care in U.S. and abroad

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 140 years, American service members, veterans, their families and caregivers have counted on the American Red Cross to help prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service, both in the U.S. and abroad. Today, unique Red Cross programs and services that care for the humanitarian needs of the military community are spearheaded by employees and volunteers, many of whom are military connected themselves.

Each year, the Red Cross assists more than 220,000 military and veteran families by leveraging a network of staff and volunteers across the country and around the world.

"Every day, brave individuals answer our nation's call to serve in the United States Armed Forces, assuming great responsibility and facing challenges in a changing world," said Jarrett Barrios, Senior Vice President for Service to the Armed Forces and International Services at the American Red Cross. "The Red Cross is keeping pace with growing needs of service members and their families, so our uniquely qualified teams ensure these heroes never face these challenges alone."

Through every phase of duty, service members and their families face a unique, sometimes daunting set of challenges. From the first day of enlistment to life after service, dedicated Red Cross team members are committed to providing a continuum of care .



Through the Hero Care Network, the Red Cross connects service members, veterans and their families to free and confidential assistance any day, any time. This includes briefings for new enlistees , emergency communication messages, financial assistance, critical community services and more.

The Red Cross maintains a global presence on hundreds of military installations and deployment sites – including 150 overseas locations – allowing staff and volunteers to provide in-person support for troops and their families, such as relaying emergency messages, teaching lifesaving skills, facilitating respite and wellness activities, and providing volunteer opportunities. The Red Cross aims to improve the health and wellness of people in the military community through programs that focus on the whole health of each person, including behavioral health workshops, hospital and clinic support programs , the provision of care, comfort and therapy items, and a global network for caregivers to increase connection, hope and well-being.

As the nation celebrates Military Appreciation Month this May, the Red Cross honors the sacrifices of the military community, and the countless individuals who dedicate their time and expertise to supporting service members, veterans, their families and caregivers through the Red Cross.

Between volunteer and employment opportunities, Jackie Walters has devoted her life to service through the Red Cross for more than 60 years.

As a child in the 1950s, she recalls her mother, who served with the Red Cross Hospital Service in War World II and continued to volunteer as a military family caseworker for over 30 years, using their home phone to help transmit emergency communication messages between deployed service members and their families, prior to the creation of the Red Cross Hero Care Network. But it wasn't until Walters became a military spouse that she considered becoming a Red Cross volunteer herself.

Though Walters and her family have moved eight times since then, she has maintained her connection to the Red Cross and the military communities she serves. Through roles that have spanned serving as a clinic volunteer, to caseworker, to deploying to Germany to support Red Cross efforts in 2021, Walters has covered a lot of ground and touched countless lives.

"I believe in the mission. I believe in what we're doing," said Walters. "I believe in the support we provide to our armed forces. And I just love the people I've worked with."

This month, the Red Cross is inviting people around the country to turn their appreciation into action. To view volunteer and career opportunities, visit redcross .

NATIONAL DONORS JOIN LONG LEGACY OF RED CROSS MILITARY SUPPORT

Generous donations from Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Giving Program members enable the Red Cross to maintain a global network of thousands of volunteers and employees to support the military 365 days a year through emergency communications, training, community resources and support to ill and injured service members and veterans. Contributions from partners like Bank of America, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Wilf Family Foundations ensure the Red Cross is there 24/7 to provide comfort and care to members of the military, veterans and their families as they prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service.

About the American Red Cross:

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross or CruzRojaAmericana, or follow us on social media.

