DCS Wins Prime Position On $249M ID/IQ Naval Air Warfare Center Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation has been awarded a prime position on the Sensitive Compartmented Information Multiple Award Contract ("SCI MAC"). This unrestricted indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract supports the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), Intelligence Division and has a $249M ceiling to be shared among awardees.

Under SCI MAC, DCS will work in a highly integrated team environment with Government customers supporting the NAVAIR enterprise and Program Executive Offices to deliver acquisition, analysis, research and engineering, test and evaluation, logistics, training, and program management services.

“This is a great opportunity for growth to expand our expertise with NAWCAD and build upon the critical services provided at Patuxent River,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman and CEO.

