Jatual Unveils Pobeda A Priceless High Jewellery Masterpiece Celebrating Resilience, Memory, And Victory

Pobeda by Jatual Paris: a vivid red diamond set in ethical gold, rubies, and D–F color diamonds-crafted to honor history.





Parisian haute jewellery house Jatual proudly announces the debut of Pobeda , an extraordinary high jewellery creation designed to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. At its heart lies a certified Fancy Vivid Red diamond, officially named “Red Square” - a gem as historically resonant as it is visually arresting.

Unlike conventional luxury pieces defined by price, Pobeda is priceless - its value rooted in memory, triumph, and the endurance of the human spirit. Designed by master jewellery artist Aurélien Bir , known for his work with top houses such as Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, the necklace symbolizes a collective legacy of global suffering and shared victory.

“This isn't just a necklace. It's a legacy cast in light,” said Aurélien Bir.“We created Pobeda to honour the millions of lives affected by the war-not only one group, but people from all over the world who endured unimaginable hardships. The Red Square diamond stands as a tribute to their strength. No one is forgotten, Nothing is forgotten”

The piece is crafted from 178 grams of 18k white gold and features:



A Fancy Vivid Red diamond square cut , inspired by the architecture of Moscow's Red Square



52.86 carats of trillion-cut diamonds and 80.95 carats of princess cuts (all D–F colour, VVS clarity)



70 natural rubies , warming the palette with fire and meaning

A pentagon-cut diamond , flanked by two penta-cuts, adding a signature asymmetry and depth







Jatual Paris presents Pobeda in a handcrafted case-featuring a vivid red diamond, set in ethical gold with diamonds and rubies.





Adding to its uniqueness, the Pobeda necklace is presented in a bespoke wooden case handmade by Italian craftsmen using the same materials and traditional techniques used in crafting Stradivarius violins-lined in Alcantara and weighing over 10 kilograms.

The necklace has been certified by Swiss gemological authority (SGL) for its authenticity and craftsmanship.

Pobeda will be the centrepiece of a larger collection, including a matching ring and bracelet, each echoing the necklace's bold architectural aesthetic and historic spirit.

Jatual, headquartered at Place Vendôme, is globally known for fusing heritage techniques with forward-thinking storytelling. The brand is committed to sustainability through its exclusive use of Eco Diamonds - ethically sourced, rare, and unmatched in quality.

