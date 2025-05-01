Funding Available For Music And Arts Nonprofits

Photo credit: Las Fotos Project | California Arts Advocacy Day with Create CA

Up to $650,000 in new grants from The Music Man Foundation to fund arts nonprofits engaged in advocacy to create lasting change

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Music Man Foundation announced that applications were open for up to $650,000 in new grants to nonprofits working to permanently change the way music is embedded in our schools, health care system, and communities through advocacy initiatives.“With these new funds, we're lifting up those who are advocating for pro-arts policies so more of us can benefit from the healing power of music,” said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation.“Science shows us that music is a powerful tool to improve the human condition – it can be used to boost physical and mental health, achievement in schools and community cohesion. We must continue to empower individuals to engage and educate policymakers at local, state, and national levels.”“Strengthening the Sector” grants will support organizations catalyzing policy changes by advocating for increased public funding to arts programs, supporting pro-arts and pro-artist policies, or increasing public will in support of the arts. Grants will provide project-specific support to nonprofits operating in Los Angeles County, across the state of California, or nationally.Previous recipients of Strengthening the Sector grants include Arts For LA, California for the Arts, Create CA, Grantmakers in the Arts, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture for the LA County Arts Ed Collective, National Association for Music Education, National Guild for Community Arts Education, OPERA America, State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education for the Arts Education Data Project, and University of California, San Francisco for the Sound Health Network.Visit for information about funding opportunities.About The Music Man FoundationThe Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as the Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation and substantially increased the Foundation's endowment upon her death in 2010. The Foundation's mission is to empower organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify our founders' musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $25 million to 85 organizations. In addition to“The Music Man,” Meredith Willson wrote the musical,“The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and beloved songs“It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and the University of Iowa fight song.

