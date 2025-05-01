Whelen Engineering Opens Nominations For The 2025 Everyday Champion Program

Recognizing everyday heroes who embody service, courage, and community spirit

- Geoff Marsh, CEO of Whelen EngineeringCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whelen Engineering , the industry leader in emergency warning and lighting technology, is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 2025 Everyday Champion program. From May 1 through August 15, Whelen invites individuals across the country to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to protect, serve, and uplift their community.The Everyday Champion program was created to honor emergency responders, volunteers, and citizens who demonstrate extraordinary courage, compassion, and commitment, whether through a single act of bravery or a lifetime of service. Winners are celebrated not only for their heroic actions but also for their quiet dedication to the greater good.“We always look forward to the launch of the Everyday Champion program each year as it perfectly aligns with our mission to support and protect those who protect others,” says Whelen CEO Geoff Marsh.“It provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the profound impact these individuals and teams have on our communities through their unwavering commitment to public safety and the greater good.”The 2024 honoree, Scott Finco of Wisconsin, is a shining example of that spirit. A lifelong firefighter and trusted figure in the motorsports safety community, Scott has dedicated over three decades to protecting others. From serving as a lieutenant with the Menomonee Falls Fire Department to responding to emergencies with the safety teams at iconic racetracks like Daytona and Talladega, Scott's passion for service runs deep. His quick thinking and tireless dedication have saved lives, most notably when he performed 15 minutes of CPR on a collapsed driver at a racetrack, ultimately helping to bring him back to life.Whelen will celebrate the 2025 Everyday Champion in a special ceremony in November and present the honoree with an award of distinction in the Whelen Hall of Champions , a permanent exhibit in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.To nominate someone for the 2025 Everyday Champion award or to learn more about the program, visit .Whelen is a steadfast supporter of organizations dedicated to honoring first responders, such as the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and is a corporate partner of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

