New Puzzle Book Brings HBCU Legacy To Life

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Puzzle enthusiasts, history buffs, and educators now have a new way to engage with Black history and culture with the release of The HBCU Edition of African American Puzzles by Ophelia R. M. Banks. This unique and interactive puzzle book, available now, celebrates the development and legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).The HBCU Edition of African American Puzzles acquaints solvers with more than 100 HBCUs and invites readers to discover the stories of influential African American personalities, inventors, educators, activists, and cultural icons. Through each puzzle, readers will develop a deeper appreciation for the influence of HBCUs on American society.This edition, while filled with entertaining, enlightening and fun puzzles for all, can also serve as an educational tool that bridges generations. It is designed for families, history lovers and students alike. The book encourages meaningful discussions about Black history and the impact of HBCUs on advances in science, medicine, women's rights, engineering, aviation, commerce, and more.As readers solve the puzzles, they also connect with a legacy that dates back to 1837, when Cheyney University of Pennsylvania became the first HBCU, initiating a transformative educational movement."This book is an invitation to explore, reflect, and celebrate the remarkable journey of HBCUs," says Banks. "We hope it will inspire curiosity, spark conversations, and provide hours of enjoyment for readers of all ages."The HBCU Edition of African American Puzzles is now available in paperback on Amazon. Get ready to solve, learn, and honor the incredible contributions of HBCU founders, alums and institutions.About the authorOphelia R. M. Banks, though reluctant to acknowledge her crossword constructor skills, discovered her talent when her niece requested a personalized crossword puzzle as a birthday gift. Despite the challenge, Ophelia persisted and eventually completed the puzzle by recognizing letter patterns and undergoing trial and error.After matriculating at Fort Valley State University and Dillard University, she pursued her passion for working with special-needs children. She found joy in creating puzzles and developed puzzles for local newspapers and regional magazines.For more information:Facebook: com/sepiaInstagram: @sepiafeaturesX: @sepiafeaturesYouTube: @sepiafeatures-k2z / @SepiaFeatures-k2zAmazon:

