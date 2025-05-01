Absolute Pain Relief Chiropractic Introduces Advanced Softwave Therapy To The Chandler Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Softwave Therapy now available in Chandler, delivering non-invasive relief for pain, inflammation, and neuropathy using advanced soundwave technology.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Absolute Pain Relief, a trusted name in chiropractic and wellness care across East Valley Chandler, is proud to announce the addition of Softwave Therapy to its advanced treatment lineup. This exciting addition reinforces the clinic's commitment to delivering innovative, non-invasive care focused on helping individuals manage pain and improve their quality of life naturally.Softwave Therapy is a cutting-edge treatment that utilizes acoustic soundwaves to activate the body's natural healing response. By targeting damaged tissue, stimulating cellular regeneration, and improving blood circulation, this technology helps reduce inflammation, alleviate chronic pain, and enhance overall recovery. Now, those dealing with conditions such as joint pain, peripheral neuropathy, sciatica, or musculoskeletal discomfort can benefit from this highly effective and drug-free option.“We're proud to bring Softwave Therapy to Chandler because it fits our vision of forward-thinking, results-based wellness,” said the lead chiropractor at Absolute Pain Relief.“It's giving our patients real relief and faster recovery for conditions like back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, and neuropathy.”In addition to Softwave Therapy, Chandler residents can also access a wide range of chiropractic and wellness services, including personalized chiropractic adjustments, neck pain care, exercise therapy , and the Zerona Z6 laser system for non-invasive body sculpting. The clinic's neuropathy care program, which includes a four-step protocol, is especially popular among patients seeking long-term relief from nerve pain.Absolute Pain Relief welcomes patients from surrounding areas including Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Phoenix. Known for its same-day availability, walk-in welcome policy, and individualized approach, the clinic is a top choice for those searching for personalized chiropractic care and pain relief.

Shannon W

Absolute Pain Relief Chiropractic

+1 480-963-8800

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.