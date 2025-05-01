Bits In Glass Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm In The USA And Canada

Bits In Glass is a Great Place to Work in USA, Canada, and India

- David Hauser, CEO at Bits In GlassEDMONTON, AB, CANADA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bits In Glass (BIG) is proud to announce that it has been CertifiedTM by Great Place to Workin both the United States and Canada for 2025. This distinguished recognition is based entirely on what employees say about their experience working at BIG.Earlier this year, BIG also achieved Great Place to Work CertificationTM in India , marking a company-wide recognition of excellence in workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and inclusivity."At BIG, we've built something special-a global company with a boutique feel where every person matters," said David Hauser, Chief Executive Officer at Bits In Glass. "This recognition is a reflection of our people. Their passion, collaboration, and dedication create the culture that makes BIG exceptional."BIG's Great Place to Worksurvey results showcase the company's dedication to fostering an exceptional work environment:* 95% of BIG employees say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.* 100% of employees felt welcomed upon joining BIG, highlighting their strong onboarding experience and inclusive culture.* Employees highlighted BIG's open-door leadership approach, commitment to professional growth, and strong team collaboration.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Bits In Glass stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."A Commitment to the BIG Employee ExperienceThe Great Place To Work Certifications in the USA, Canada, and India reinforce BIG's commitment to fostering a supportive and engaging workplace culture across its global offices.“Our people are our greatest asset, and this certification is a testament to the strong, people-first culture we've built at BIG,” said Pamela Hampel, Vice President of People & Culture at Bits In Glass.“We're committed to growth, inclusion, and empowering people to do their best work.”Join Our Team!Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page .____________________________About Bits In GlassBits In Glass empowers the world's most forward-thinking companies to adapt and navigate a rapidly changing hyper-automation landscape. As a trusted global boutique consulting firm, BIG combines a personalized, client-focused approach with the ability to scale and deliver impactful solutions globally. BIG designs, creates, and manages data and AI-driven processes tailored to solve each client's unique business challenges so they can build digital agility into their future.For more information, visit bitsinglass.About Great Place to Work CertificationTMGreat Place to WorkCertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM.For more information about Great Place to Work, visit greatplacetowork .

