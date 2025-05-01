Torram Wins Startup Of The Year, Unveils Bitcoin's First Middleware Stack For Institutional Use Cases

Torram takes top prize in two Hackernoon Startup of the Year categories, winning Startup of the Year, Toronto and top Trending Developer Tools of the Year for its breakthrough Bitcoin-native middleware.

Torram wins Start Up Of The Year Award for its complete middleware stack for institutions, fueling Bitcoin DeFi's projected $100B+ growth by 2026.

- Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFATORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Torram, a Web3 innovator pioneering Bitcoin-native middleware at a time when decentralized finance on Bitcoin is projected to grow to $100B+ by 2026, has been recognized as HackerNoon's 2024 Startup of the Year – Toronto.The win, which garnered nearly 11 thousand votes between 1,000+ startups, underscores Torram's mission to unlock Bitcoin's next trillion-dollar opportunity - by building a complete middleware stack for institutional use cases and applications natively on the Bitcoin network.“Bitcoin has always been the gold standard for security - but lacked primitive middleware infrastructure to make it more useful than just a store of value, Torram changes that by enabling greater utility of the Bitcoin network,” said Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFA , Co-Founder & CEO.“We're not just scaling Bitcoin; we're rewriting what's possible on it by laying the groundwork for institutional-grade finance, real-world asset tokenization, stablecoins, and wider institutional adoption - natively on Bitcoin."For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been trusted as a secure store of value, yet its potential as programmable infrastructure remained untapped. Torram is addressing that gap with infrastructure purpose-built for compliant, institutional-grade finance natively on Bitcoin.Torram is anchored by three core components:- Decentralized Oracle Network – delivering tamper-proof financial data natively on Bitcoin- Decentralized Indexer Network – providing blockchain data queries for institutional use cases for querying and settlement- Smart Contracts & Programmability – Phase 2 of Torram's Alpha Testnet introduces smart contracts and will enable seamless development and integration of financial applicationsUnlike Layer 2 platforms or bridge-dependent networks, Torram's approach ensures that every transaction is recorded directly on Bitcoin's base layer - providing maximum transparency, auditability, and finality.Now live on public testnet, Torram has gained strong early traction with 25+ top node validators and 50+ decentralized applications and LOI partnerships in the pipeline for integration.Primary institutional use cases include:- Real-World Asset Tokenization - On-chain issuance of financial instruments such as U.S. treasuries, private equity, structured credit, and commodities (coming soon).- Bitcoin-Native Stablecoins - native proof of reserves with oracle-based peg management, settled directly on Bitcoin.- Native Collateralized Lending and Yield Bearing Products - From rapid collateral verification and BTC-backed options to trustless lending and automated insurance protocols.- Decentralized Market Data Infrastructure - Oracles and indexers purpose-built to support risk-managed financial products.To get involved with Bitcoin's first native middleware for institutional use cases – Torram is inviting institutions, developers, and ecosystem partners to:Follow us on X for the latest updatesBook a strategy call with our teamAbout TorramTorram is the first Bitcoin-native middleware platform designed to power institutional finance. By integrating decentralized oracles, indexers, and smart contracts natively on Bitcoin, Torram enables programmable financial products - without sidechains, custodians, or compromises.

