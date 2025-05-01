VI Marketing And Branding Celebrates 35 Years Of Creative Impact

Independent agency reflects on legacy of bold ideas, award-winning campaigns and lasting client partnerships

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VI Marketing and Branding (VI) is proud to celebrate its 35th anniversary, marking more than three decades of creative excellence, strategic innovation and industry leadership. Since its founding in 1989, VI has grown into one of the region's most respected independent agencies, trusted by brands across the country to deliver marketing that drives real change.With nearly 2,000 industry awards earned, VI has built a reputation for developing campaigns that don't just stand out creatively, they deliver results.In the past 15 years, VI has led large-scale efforts to address some of the most complex social challenges of our time. From significantly reducing smoking rates in Oklahoma City, to curbing traffic fatalities and increasing awareness around poor air quality, VI's work has consistently proven that marketing can do more than sell, it can improve lives and create lasting change.That same behavior-based approach now drives successful campaigns for clients in sectors like finance, tourism and food and beverage, demonstrating that strategic creativity delivers value across industries."This milestone is a reflection of the incredible people we've had the privilege to work with, our clients, our team and the broader community that's trusted us to help bring their visions to life," said Tim Berney, founder and CEO of VI Marketing and Branding. "We're proud of where we've been, and we're even more excited about where we're going."As it looks ahead, VI is focused on scaling its national presence, investing in next-generation talent and continuing to meet the moment with culturally relevant, purpose-driven work. The agency remains committed to anticipating industry shifts and embracing emerging technologies, while deepening its leadership in behavior change marketing.At its core, VI's success continues to be grounded in the values that have shaped it from the beginning: curiosity, creativity and courage. As the agency celebrates this milestone, it remains energized by what lies ahead-bold ideas, meaningful partnerships and marketing that truly makes a difference.About VI Marketing and BrandingVI Marketing and Branding is a full-service agency specializing in integrated campaigns, innovative solutions and measurable results. Committed to creativity, strategy and community impact, we help clients achieve their goals while making a meaningful difference.

