Arjun Das Wins Best Actor Award For ‘Rasavathi’ At 15Th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Actor Arjun Das has won the award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed romantic crime drama 'Rasavathi' at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

Santhakumar, the director of 'Rasavathi –The Alchemist', shared the happy news on his timeline on X.

He wrote, "Actor Arjundas won the Best Actor Award for his portrayal as 'Sadasiva Pandiyan' in the movie“Rasavathi” selected from 700+ movie entries at the 15th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2025. Congratulations @iam_arjundas for Receiving the third award for #Rasavathi."

Earlier, Arjun Das had won the Best Actor award for the same film from the New Jersey Indian and International Film Festival - 2024.

Not just Arjun Das, the film too has won several awards. Earlier this year, the critically acclaimed film, featuring actors Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, won the award for Best Sound Design at the London International Film Festival 2025.

Sound engineer Tapas Nayak's work in 'Rasavathi' won the Award defeating nine other films from around the globe. The other nominees that competed with 'Rasavathi' for that award were 'Nobody wants to shoot a woman', 'Black, Queer& Done', 'Perfect Meal - My dear', 'Let's eat together', 'The Chocolate Club', 'Culture Vs War. Liberov', 'The Therapy', 'We will not be silenced', 'Dawn At Gougane Barra'.

Apart from the category of Best Sound Design, Rasavathi –The Alchemist had also gained nominations in five other categories. They were Best Director of a Foreign Language Film, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Editing of a Foreign Language Film, Outstanding Actor in a Foreign Language Film and Outstanding Actress in a Foreign Language Film.

Apart from Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran, the film also featured a host of actors including Sujith Shankar, Ramya Subramanian, G.M. Sundar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha and Rishikanth.

The critically acclaimed film had music by SS Thaman. Interestingly, 'Rasavathi' was the third film for which Santhakumar had joined hands with Thaman.

The film had two cinematographers in Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar. V J Sabu Joseph handled the film's editing work. Sathish Krishnan was the dance choreographer for the film, which had art direction by Sivaraj and sound effects by Sethu. Tapas Nayak was in charge for sound mixing.