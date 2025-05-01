403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Exiger Joins UAE's Nextgen FDI Initiative To Enhance Risk And Supply Chain Management Solutions
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
-
Exiger specializes in advanced technology and data analytics to help businesses manage risk and compliance effectively across various sectors.
-
HE Al Zeyoudi:“Exiger's entry into the UAE through the NextGen FDI initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a robust ecosystem for innovation and excellence in risk management. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our regulatory frameworks and support businesses in navigating complex global challenges.”
-
Brandon Daniels:“We are honored to join the NextGen FDI program and look forward to empowering UAE companies to strengthen their position as a global hub for safe commerce.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment