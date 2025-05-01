Dental Care Acworth Sets New Standards With Free Comprehensive 3D Intraoral Scans For New Patients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Patients of all ages are invited to discover how the team at Dental Care Acworth creates a uniquely relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere. From the moment patients step through the door, they are met with warmth, friendliness, and an unwavering commitment to their comfort. With amenities like complimentary beverages, high-speed Wi-Fi, and entertainment options, each visit is designed to be as convenient and pleasant as possible. Moreover, the staff is trained to provide gentle, compassionate care that alleviates concerns and enhances confidence throughout treatment.

Dental Care Acworth provides general and preventive dentistry services such as routine check-ups, cleanings, and preventive care to maintain oral health. For orthodontic needs, they offer clear aligners, providing a discreet alternative to traditional braces. Cosmetic dentistry options include professional teeth whitening and porcelain veneers to enhance smiles. For patients with missing teeth, dental implants serve as a natural-looking, permanent solution. Additionally, the clinic offers restorative treatments like crowns and bridges to repair and strengthen damaged teeth. The clinic accepts most major PPO insurance plans and offers flexible payment options, making high-quality dental care accessible to all.

"New patients are encouraged to take advantage of this complimentary scanning offer and experience our clinic's dedication to excellence firsthand," says Dr. Arjan Hayer

Dr. Melissa Wendling was born and raised in South Africa. After moving to the United States, she completed her undergraduate degree in biology at the University of Wisconsin- Madison. She then continued her education and earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at Roseman University of Health Sciences in Utah. She aims to provide treatment plans that help achieve overall oral health while making the patient feel comfortable and heard. Dr. Arjan Hayer is an active member of the American Dental Association. He attended Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) in Sarasota, Florida, and The University of Georgia. Dr. Hayer has completed many hours of continuing education in dental surgery, fixed and removable prosthodontics, Invisalign treatment and endodontics. For more information about Dental Care Acworth, located at 5552 Robin Road, Suite A in Acworth, GA, or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call (678) 888-1554.

