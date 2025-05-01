IN HONOR OF MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH, HAVERTYS FURNITURE AND TEMPUR-PEDIC PARTNER TO SUPPORT THE JOEL FUND

With the Support of Tempur-Pedic, Havertys Furniture is Donating More than 70 Mattresses to NC-Based Non-Profit and Hosting a Military Appreciation Event on May 3 Across All Its 130 Showrooms

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havertys Furniture is proud to announce its Military Appreciation Event, taking place on Saturday, May 3, across all 130 Havertys showrooms. This event kicks off Military Appreciation Month, and recognizes and celebrates local military families, both active and veterans, for their bravery, sacrifice and resilience.

All guests will be invited to enjoy exclusive giveaways, refreshments, special event-only financing, and a chance to win a $1,000 Havertys gift certificate.

In addition, Havertys is also partnering with Tempur-Pedic® to donate 78 mattresses to The Joel Fund (TJF), a non-profit, Raleigh-based organization that supports military veterans and their families, providing assistance with homelessness, hunger, and community support. The donation will directly benefit military families identified by TJF as being in need.

"We are incredibly grateful for Havertys' generous donation and their commitment to supporting military families," said Brooke Dickhart, Executive Director, The Joel Fund. "This contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve, providing the much-needed comfort and support of a good night's sleep."

Havertys has a long history of honoring those who serve, including offering an ongoing military discount. This year's Military Appreciation Event is the first time Havertys will simultaneously host a celebration across all its locations-marking a milestone in its ongoing commitment to giving back.

"Our active military members and veterans represent the very best of us, and at Havertys, we believe their service deserves more than just thanks-it deserves celebration," said Steve Burdette, President and CEO of Havertys. "Through this event and our partnership with Tempur-Pedic and The Joel Fund, we're proud to honor them and their families with meaningful support and lasting gratitude."

For more information about the Military Appreciation Event, please visit your local Havertys store.

ABOUT HAVERTYS

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys .

ABOUT THE JOEL FUND

Brooke Dickhart started The Joel Fund (TJF) in 2016 in honor of her father who was a Navy SEAL. The Joel Fund's mission is to reconnect veterans to life at home. They use the power of community to engage, educate and encourage veterans and their families. TJF runs programs focused on community and resiliency, like Operation ART which provides healing and recovery through community-focused art classes, and Operation VESSEL which offers financial resources to empower veterans. To learn more about The Joel Fund or to connect, please visit .

SOURCE Havertys

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED