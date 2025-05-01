KFC® Teams Up With Benchmark Resorts & Hotels To Bring Fan Favorite Chicken & Waffles To Moms Brunching In Bed Over Mother's Day Weekend

"We were inspired by moms on social media sharing that they would love nothing more than a night away for some true rest and relaxation for Mother's Day, which led us to this unexpected partnership," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. "By teaming up with Benchmark Resorts & Hotels to curate this unique staycation for mom, we're bringing her everything she loves: appreciation and relaxation on her special day plus an ultimate flex meal with the brunch icon, Chicken & Waffles."

To book Mom Flies the Coop, guests can visit benchmarkresortsandhotels/KFC and use code KFCMOMS. Rates start at $159 per night. Reservations must be booked a minimum of 48 hours in advance.**

"Benchmark's collection of independent resorts and hotels creates experiences that immerse guests in each of our distinct destinations," said Evan Crawford, vice president of marketing for Benchmark Resorts & Hotels. "We know, though, that sometimes it's the tried-and-true favorites – like KFC's Chicken & Waffles – that give you everything you need for a reset. We're excited to help moms find a place where they can enjoy a moment to themselves this Mother's Day weekend and every other day of the year."

Not based in one of the participating cities? Moms and families can still enjoy KFC's Chicken & Waffles at KFC restaurants across the country. KFC is offering $0 delivery*** on all digital orders, and customers can order delivery or Quick Pick-Up via the KFC app. Quick Pick-Up orders can be scheduled up to four days in advance, making it easy to plan Mother's Day celebrations. KFC sells hundreds of thousands of buckets of fried chicken each Mother's Day, making it one of its most popular days of the year.

*Prices and participation may vary, while supplies last.

**Offer not combinable with other promotions, discounts, or added values unless stated. Rates based on single occupancy. 48 hours advance booking required. Standard deposit and cancellation policies apply. Two-night stay required May 10-12. Food will be delivered to the guest room between 11 AM – 1 PM on May 11. Limited quantities are available. Amenity packages, including the bathrobe and dining tray, and food items, are provided by KFC.

***$0 delivery available only on KFC app and kfc at participating locations from 5/9/25-5/11/25. Delivery availability and hours may vary. Not available for orders placed on third-party delivery platforms. Customer responsible for taxes, tips, and applicable regulatory fees.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up Finger Lickin' Good Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952, including chicken on the bone, nuggets and tenders. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra CrispyTM chicken, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are over 30,000 KFC restaurants in 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM ). For more information, visit . Follow KFC on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Benchmark Resorts & Hotels

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is a curated collection of more than 50 distinct, independent properties by Pyramid Global Hospitality, a leading management company. Located in diverse destinations across the globe, Benchmark's resorts and hotels reimagine immersive travel, inspiring guests to create memories born from meaningful exploration, authentic moments, and innovative experiences – no matter the occasion. Benchmark guests can earn complimentary gift cards, on-property perks, and destination experiences through the collection's signature Mosaic Rewards program. Learn more at benchmarkresortsandhotels and connect on Facebook , Instagram and Pinteres .