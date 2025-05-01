Introducing Laelia Tequila: A Tequila Inspired By Nature That Honors The Mexican Origins Of The Spirit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Laelia portfolio consists of agave-forward tequilas whose notes are nurtured through traditional brick oven slow cooking, then distilled in 100% copper pot stills after a Tahona extraction. This incredibly complex and intensive traditional technique is done by using an old, two-ton volcanic stone with the agave fibers rotated, gently extracting the natural juices to bring out the agave's deep and rich flavor characteristics, guided by our Master Distiller, Carlos R.Huizar.

Laelia Blanco is fruity, elegant and earthy with hints of citrus and herbs, which are pronounced with white pepper, vanilla, and a light caramel finish, thanks to 14-days of ageing in American Oak barrels. The Reposado is aged for 4-6 months in lightly toasted French Oak barrels and boasts delicate notes of mineral and wood along with floral, fruity, citrus, oak and cinnamon.

"Coming from a family of fourth generation agave growers, we've spent many years preserving and ensuring that the quality of our agave is uncompromised. Laelia is a true passion project and the first chance for our family to craft our own tequila, one that brings the land that is central to our family to life, with every bottle," says Fernando Pérez Ontiveros, CEO and Founder of Laelia Tequila.

Laelia is committed to crafting tequila with deep respect for the land, guided by sustainable practices and innovative techniques that help preserve agave and the surrounding environment. The agave Laelia sources from Jalisco is overseen by the Casa Natima family and certified by Environmentally Responsible Agave, ensuring it is not harvested from deforested areas. Beyond certification, implements its own sustainability efforts across its agave cultivation, including water conservation, natural composting methods, and the use of organic fertilizers to help maintain healthy soil and support long-term land stewardship.

To ensure long-term energy efficiency, with a goal towards a net neutral environmental impact, Laelia is distilled using 100% renewable energy, stemming from recycled bagasse, or agave fibers, for natural bio-fuel to produce steam for the boilers, and their state-of-the art filtration system which recycles water into steam, as well as over 721 solar panels in place at Casa Natima. The energy from bagasse accounts for 80% of the energy used to produce Laelia, with 100% of all agave fibers getting reused throughout the production process, including as natural compost and sustainable materials like bio-pallets for shipping. Laelia is committed to continue to build on their sustainability efforts and is on track to be able to recycle and reuse all of the mineral-rich spring water in their production, ultimately eliminating the need for additional water use by 2030.

"We aim to lead the path for what a modern tequila rooted in preserving the craft and tradition of the spirit can be by ensuring to highlight agave in its purest form. To do so, we're devoted to pushing the boundaries of tequila innovation by continuing to refine Laelia sustainably, using thoughtful innovations to improve the quality and consistency of each bottle and our impact on the land," adds Pérez Ontiveros.

Laelia Tequila is best enjoyed neat or in signature cocktails such as the Xochi Spritz featuring Laelia Blanco or used within traditional cocktails such as a Cantarito with Laelia Reposado. The Reposado was awarded Gold at The Drinks Business 'Tequila & Mezcal Masters' (2025) , a testament to the brand's commitment to exceptional quality and its agave-forward approach.

Laelia Tequila Blanco (40% ABV) is available for retail at $59.99 and Laelia Tequila Reposado (40% ABV) is available at $69.99 in select retailers in California and New York as well as nationally online via laeliatequila .

ABOUT LAELIA TEQUILA



Crafted in the heart of Amatitán, in the lowlands of Jalisco, Laelia Tequila is a premium quality tequila refined by nature. Laelia is rooted in respect for the tradition of Tequila and its heritage, taking inspiration from the Mexican orchid which it is named for and the pre-Hispanic, ceremonial flower songs of the Nahua. Laelia celebrates the terroir of the lowlands of Jalisco, with agave-forward expressions developed through the 100% Tahona-milled traditional technique which extracts agave juices gently to preserve the natural flavor and complexity. Distilled at Casa Natima, and fully owned and operated by a 100% Mexican-led team, Laelia Tequila is founded by Fernando Pérez Ontiveros whose family are fourth generation agave growers. The brand, owned under NOM 1607, offers both Blanco and Reposado expressions-its Blanco earned Silver and its Reposado Gold at the 2025 Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters for their exceptional quality and agave‐forward character.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Laelia Tequila