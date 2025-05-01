Simtra Biopharma Solutions Releases First Sustainability Report, Underscoring Commitment To Responsible Growth

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile injectables, today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

"Since becoming an independent company in 2023, environmental, social and governance-related matters have played a vital role in shaping the way we do business, supporting our employees, our customers, and engaging with our local communities," said Franco Negron, CEO of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "As such, we are proud to publish our first full-length Sustainability Report."

Key highlights of the 2024 report include:



Conducted its first greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory and set waste reduction goals aligned with ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications, utilizing modern equipment to ensure sustainable and efficient operations.

Recycled 51% of its waste across manufacturing sites and offset approximately 1,400 tons of CO2 from solar panels installed at the Germany site.

Grew employee base by 26% and revamped onboarding and training programs.

Completed more than 430 supplier diligence checks; became EcoVadis rated. Established a dedicated Sustainability Committee to oversee progress and drive initiatives across the organization.

"This report is a starting point," said James Garrett, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Simtra BioPharma Solutions. "It shows where we are today, where we need to go, and how we will hold ourselves accountable as we build the premier CDMO for injectable products."

To learn more about Simtra BioPharma Solutions' commitment to sustainability, view the full report here: Simtra Sustainability Report 2024

About Simtra BioPharma Solutions

As the premier, independently owned Contract Development Manufacturing Organization with more than 65 years of sterile injectable manufacturing expertise, Simtra BioPharma Solutions offers world-class cGMP sterile fill and finish, technical expertise, quality service, and a uniquely collaborative approach to support our customers' strategic objectives.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Simtra BioPharma Solutions

