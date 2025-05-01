Horseshoe Bay Resort Unveils Signature Residences, Offering Unmatched Lakeside Luxury Getaways In The Heart Of The Texas Hill Country

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on the shores of constant-level Lake Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ), Horseshoe Bay Resort , part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes collection, unveils a new collection of Signature Residences . The spacious three-bedroom condominiums redefine luxury lakeside getaways in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, with unparalleled access to resort amenities, the Signature Residences offer guests an opportunity to experience the ultimate stay in comfort, style, and relaxation.

As part of this exclusive offering, all guests receive access to the prestigious Yacht Club, a lakefront, members-only venue conveniently located just steps away. This unparalleled access is limited to Signature Residences guests, ensuring an exclusive and serene experience. The Yacht Club boasts an array of luxurious amenities, including a lagoon-style pool, a 27-person hot tub, and a pristine white sand lakeside beach complemented by a full-service Beach Bar. In addition to these features, guests enjoy access to three championship golf courses , unlimited use of the Slick Rock and Cap Rock driving ranges, the Whitewater Putting Course , and state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball courts . Additional amenities include the Paseo Fitness Center , the Jungle Kids Club , the Bayside Spa , a full-service marina featuring Nautique boats, and exceptional resort restaurants offering both indoor and outdoor dining options.

Thoughtfully designed with families in mind, the new Signature Residences offer a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and practical functionality. Each spacious three-bedroom refined condo features top-of-the-line appliances, coastal-inspired designer fabrics, and expansive private balconies, allowing guests to unwind outdoors. With open floor plans, each condo flows seamlessly and provides an ideal space for both relaxation and entertaining. Additionally, guests can enjoy exclusive access to a private pool reserved solely for the condominiums, providing a tranquil and intimate retreat within the resort. This private pool, coupled with all the luxurious amenities offered, ensures a truly elevated experience.

For a truly effortless stay, each Signature Residence touts deluxe concierge services, guaranteeing personalized attention to every detail – from grocery stocking pre-arrival, to booking reservations across the resort. Whether planning a family escape, girls or guys getaway, or even an intimate retreat, the bespoke service ensures a hassle-free experience tailored to perfection. With the introduction of the Signature Residences, Horseshoe Bay Resort continues to raise the bar for luxury and convenience, providing the ultimate destination for those seeking an extraordinary vacation in the heart of Texas.

Horseshoe Bay Resort stands out as one of the few in the country with its own Private Jet Center , featuring the longest runway in the region. Guests can conveniently arrive via aircraft of any size, up to a regional jetliner. The center is just minutes from the Signature Residences, making it easier than ever to arrive in style.

