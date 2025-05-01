Women In Print: Female Entrepreneurship Continues At Apimaging Inc With New Owner

Herrera sought a successor who shared her passion and vision. She found this in Grania Michel and is thrilled to pass the torch to a fellow female entrepreneur.

"Tripp and Mike were fantastic during this very personal business transition," Herrera said of her Viking M&A advisors. "They understood what APImaging and its legacy meant not only to me but for South Florida as well."

Michel had been seeking the right business to acquire for nearly two years. With industry experience in a similar company, her vision aligned seamlessly with Herrera's.

"Throughout the entire deal process, the four of us worked as a team with a common goal," said Michel. "I am grateful to be a part of the amazing team that Diana built here. [Her daughter] Jess is an absolute pleasure to work alongside, and I look forward to growing the company together!"

Herrera's daughter, currently the general manager, will remain with the company, ensuring continuity as Michel enters her new role.

"The values and vision between Ms. Herrera and Ms. Michel are closely aligned, and we're excited about the future of the business under new ownership," said Mike McCoy of Viking M&A in South Florida. McCoy and Viking Partner Larry (Tripp) Lawson facilitated the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions