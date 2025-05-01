Union Home Mortgage Unveils New Servicing AI Chat Feature

UHM adds layers of support for borrowers by embracing AI.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Home Mortgage (UHM), a high-growth independent mortgage banking company with a world-class culture, announced today the implementation and rollout of a new AI live chat feature, "Chat with Mia," for their online servicing portal, which is used by approximately 85% of Union Home's servicing portfolio.

Union Home Mortgage's Chat with Mia is available for common requests such as reviewing recent escrow disbursements, retrieving payment details after a recent escrow analysis, accessing resources or insurance claims forms in the event of a natural disaster, or finding important documents such as their Form 1098 year-end tax statement. Borrowers are now able to do all this and more, receiving personalized, encrypted data without needing to speak to a live agent.

While all this is convenient to borrowers who need items in a pinch, the Union Home Mortgage Servicing Team is still at-the-ready to assist borrowers whose questions or concerns need more of a human touch – with quick response times, whether over chat, email or phone call. With this combination of both the AI chat feature and live agent coverage, borrowers can expect even shorter call times, and even faster service.

"Our borrowers have come to expect a world-class servicing experience at Union Home, and we know that exploring AI will uncover new ways to elevate that experience even further," said Bill Cosgrove, CEO of Union Home Mortgage. "Being in tune with the borrowers' experience is always a top priority for us."

"We know that taking advantage of cutting-edge technology will help us continue to engage our borrowers for many years to come," said Mike Greenwood, Vice President of Mortgage Loan Servicing. "As the industry grows and evolves, we want to stay ahead of the pack, because it's clear that technology and customer experience go hand-in-hand."

The "Chat with Mia" feature is officially available to all of UHM's serviced customers as of May 1.

About Union Home Mortgage

Union Home Mortgage Corp. (UHM) is a high-growth, full-service retail, wholesale, and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company with branches across the U.S. in 48 states + D.C. UHM is an in-house loan servicer offering world-class customer service through high touch communication & technology. A privately held family business, with a collaborative culture that stands out in the mortgage industry, UHM Partners (employees) are guided by a Code of Conduct that emphasizes respect, open communication, and accountability. All these principles translate to industry-leading customer retention and satisfaction. Some honors include being one of USA Today's Top Workplaces and a Ten-Year Northeast Ohio Top Workplace.

SOURCE Union Home Mortgage

