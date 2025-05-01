First Region Of The Association Of The United States Army To Commemorate U.S. Army's 250Th Birthday With Celebration At Gillette Stadium

Tickets to the prestigious June 14th event featuring honored guests General David Perkins and Lieutenant General Mary A. Legere are now on sale

BOSTON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Region of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), a nonprofit that supports soldiers, their families, and Army civilians in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its New England commemoration of a historic milestone – the 250th Birthday of the United States Army – with an unforgettable evening of celebration at Gillette Stadium on June 14, 2025.

Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased here .

The celebration is one of many happening across the country through local AUSA Chapters and will feature keynote speakers and honored guests General David Perkins, 15th Commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Lieutenant General Mary A. Legere, Former Senior Intelligence Officer for the U.S. Army, and Jacob Norotsky, U.S. Army Veteran and motivational speaker for the Wounded Warrior Project.

"For 250 years, the U.S. Army has stood as a pillar of strength and service to our nation," said Greg d'Arbonne, First Region President of the AUSA. "As AUSA does day in and day out, this event is an opportunity for New England residents to honor the Army's proud legacy, recognize those who serve and have served, and celebrate the future of this esteemed institution."

The celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature:



Grand celebratory dinner

Live entertainment

Tribute ceremony

Exclusive opportunities for engagement Distinguished keynote speakers, and special guests, including decorated military leaders, veterans, and supporters of the U.S. Army

More information about the event can be found here . In addition to tickets being on sale to the public, corporate sponsorships for the celebration are also available and will help sustain vital programs for soldiers and their families. To learn more about the sponsorship opportunities for this event, click here .

About First Region AUSA

The First Region of the Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America's Army and supporters of a strong national defense across the Northeast. AUSA serves the needs of the Army, its personnel, and their families by educating, informing, and connecting them. It serves Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, providing a voice for the Army, supporting the Soldier, and honoring those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation. To learn more about the First Region AUSA, visit their website or follow them on Instagram at First Region AUSA .

