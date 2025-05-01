Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Garment For Anchoring Pants (PTA-264)
PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable alternative to traditional suspenders," said an inventor, from Everett, Mass, "so I invented the PULL UPS. My design eliminates pressure on the shoulders, and it would offer a more attractive appearance."
The invention provides an improved garment for securely anchoring pants. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing traditional suspenders. As a result, it would avoid pressure on the shoulders and chest area. It also increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for construction workers, individuals dressing up for special occasions, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-264, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
