MENAFN - EIN Presswire) USGrants Identifies Over $294 Million in Federal Funding for Disability Services

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, a portal for U.S. government funding information, has tracked more than $294 million distributed across 283 federal programs supporting disability services. These programs are designed to fund initiatives in assistive technology, rehabilitation research, inclusive education, employment support, and civil rights protections for individuals with disabilities.

Funding is provided through a range of federal departments including the Department of Education , Department of Health and Human Services , Department of State, and the Social Security Administration.

Selected Funding Opportunities:

Disability Innovation Fund – Subminimum Wage to Competitive Integrated Employment

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $13,943,946

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 032122 001

Rehabilitation Engineering Research Centers – Technologies for Children with Orthopedic Disabilities

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $950,000

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 061110 003

Primary Care Training and Enhancement – Language and Disability Access (PCTE-LDA)

Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: $600,000

Funding Number: HRSA 23 123

Disability and Rehabilitation Research Projects – Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems Center

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services

Funding Amount: $692,500

Funding Number: HHS 2021 ACL NIDILRR DPTB 0064

DRL Southeast Asia Disability Rights Program

Agency: Department of State

Funding Amount: $740,740

Funding Number: SFOP0003404

A full list of active funding opportunities can be accessed and monitored at:



How to Apply for Federal Disability-Related Funding:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – Issued by Dun & Bradstreet.

2. Register with SAM – Required for organizations seeking federal funds (processing can take several weeks).

3. Create an Account at Grants – To submit and manage applications.

4. Submit a Complete Application Package – Include all documentation required by the specific opportunity.

5. Receive a Tracking Number – For monitoring application status.

6. Track Submission Progress via Grants – Using the tracking number provided.

About USGrants

USGrants is a centralized information source for U.S. federal grants. It supports organizations and institutions in locating relevant funding opportunities and navigating the application process with updated listings and procedural guidance.

