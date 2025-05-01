CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE AND INSTITUTE FOR LUXURY HOME MARKETING LAUNCH COLLABORATION WITH NEW Q1 2025 LUXURY MARKET REPORT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The two industry-leading brands are kicking off their relationship with the unveiling of the Q1 2025 Luxury Market Report , the first co-branded quarterly report highlighting the most impactful market data to help affluent buyers and sellers make informed real estate decisions. According to the report, there was strong momentum in the first quarter of 2025 with a cautious but strengthening tone and signs of renewed engagement from both home buyers and sellers.

A few key highlights from the Q1 report on luxury homes* include:



STEADILY INCREASING INVENTORY: Compared to 2024, inventory in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 26.3% for single-family homes and 27.3% for condominiums and townhomes.

GROWING CONSUMER CONFIDENCE DRIVING SALES: Compared to 2024, sales in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 9.4% for single-family homes and 2.4% for condominiums and townhomes. HOMEBUYERS IN FOR THE LONG-HAUL: Moving away from short-term gains and "flips", most transactions were anchored in long-term goals such as relocation, upsizing, or the acquisition of secondary homes.

While industry professionals and consumers continue to keep a close eye on macroeconomic factors such as interest rate policy, geopolitical developments and insurance trends, core demands in this sector remain intact.

"The idea of luxury real estate continues to evolve for today's affluent buyers – it is not limited to a specific price point, but more of a mindset and lifestyle they are looking to attain," said Tori Keichinger, Vice President, Head of Marketing for Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Understanding the trends that shape this sector will be key to helping agents guide clients to make informed decisions along their real estate journeys. We couldn't think of a more perfect collaborator than The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing to help agents affiliated with the CENTURY 21® brand do just that as they continue to expand their businesses into the luxury sector."

With over 4,200 luxury home specialists working across more than 900 CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates® designated offices*, the CENTURY 21 brand is no stranger to navigating the nuances of luxury home buying and selling needs across the country. As part of its recently enhanced CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates program, the CENTURY 21 brand and The Institute will co-host a series of live-stream learning courses throughout the year led by two experienced luxury agents who are leading their respective markets when it comes to high-end real estate – Sarah Gunnip, CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. and Laura Heigl, CENTURY 21 Scheetz.

"We are very excited to forge this new relationship with the CENTURY 21 brand. Not only are they providing their affiliated agents access to the latest data on the luxury market, but we'll be working together to provide them with The Institute's best-in-class courses and luxury agent tools, all delivered by CENTURY 21 network leaders," said Diana Weir, Head of The Institute.

To read the full Q1 2025 Luxury Trends Report, please visit . To learn more about the CENTURY 21 Fine Homes & Estates designation or contact a luxury sales professional, please visit century21/finehomes.

*The median luxury threshold price for single-family homes is $900,000, and for attached homes is $700,000 as set by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

**Based on internal data as of 04/03/2025

