Scientific Games Launches Another First For South Carolina Education Lottery With Sciq Retail Ecosystem

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 2002, the company has collaborated with SCEL on its first Scratch-Off game, first second-chance promotion, first player loyalty program, and now first retail modernization initiative. With SCEL Scratch-Off games representing more than $1.6 billion in retail sales in fiscal year 2024, SCEL is the world's No. 3 performing instant game lottery. (La Fleur's 2024 World Almanac).

Offering real-time scratch game inventory management data, SCiQ creates supply chain efficiencies that have been proven to lift scratch game sales. SCiQ will improve operational and reporting efficiencies in stores for retailers and SCEL. South Carolina players will benefit from new digital displays that provide details on available games, enhancing the ordering experience.

Dolly Garfield, South Carolina Education Lottery Chief Executive Officer , said, "We're embarking upon our first retail modernization initiative with a trusted partner in Scientific Games. Our teams understand that retail has evolved considerably over the past decade, and we know it's important to our players that SCEL Scratch-Offs are accessible and easy to purchase. SCiQ will also simplify operations for our retailers, offering efficiencies that increase the value of selling our games in their stores."

SCiQ is the only technology of its kind for managing the lottery category within stores. The system provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of features, including fully integrated digital menu boards for modern product display, automated inventory management that can dramatically reduce out-of-stocks, real-time store-specific sales and market basket performance reports. SCiQ also helps reduce product theft by utilizing locked bins that automatically dispense tickets.

Michael Martin, VP Retail Solutions for Scientific Games, said, "We are honored to partner with the South Carolina Education Lottery on many exciting firsts since its inception. SCEL leadership has always demonstrated a great vision for how to drive performance and profitability for its Scratch-Off games, and SCiQ technology is the next step in ensuring continued success."

The company currently provides SCEL with instant games and manages the products through the performance-driven Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program at its facility near Columbia, South Carolina. Scientific Games also provides the Lottery with licensed properties, Players Club Rewards loyalty program, mobile app and digital customer relationship management (CRM) program.

Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company and the fastest-growing lottery systems technology partner in North America. The company provides games, technologies, analytics, and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

