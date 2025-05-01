Digikey Unveils Digikey Standard Product Portfolio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) DigiKey Standard is a curated portfolio of essential products engineers have come to expect from the DigiKey brand. After launching the first DigiKey Standard product in 2022, the portfolio now consists of a range of workbench staples, from kits and soldering stations to power solutions and precision tools. The products are hand-picked to support electrical engineering and manufacturing projects of all sizes.

"With DigiKey Standard, we've thoughtfully built a product portfolio that supports the everyday efforts and innovation of engineers, designers and makers," said Missy Hall, vice president of new market development at DigiKey. "This launch reflects our long-standing commitment to provide the electrical engineering industry with the top components and tools from a brand they know and trust."

Product highlights include:



DigiKey Standard's solderless breadboards provide a convenient means of interconnecting electronic components in hobby, educational, or development contexts without the need for soldering or similar fixation processes.

DigiKey Standard's ergonomic wire stripper 6 is designed to reduce overall hand fatigue and provide fast and accurate wire stripping. DigiKey Standard's PCB ruler is a layout reference tool ideal for electrical engineers, electronic technicians and hobbyists and includes several footprints of the most common IC, crystal, diode and passive packages.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.9 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey and on Facebook , X, YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

