Atlas Coffee Club Unveils Decadent Mother's Day Gift In Sweet Collaboration With Andsons Chocolates

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For Mother's Day 2025, Atlas Coffee Club and andSons Chocolates have joined forces to create the ultimate fail-proof gift for mom. This limited-edition collaboration features six bags of Atlas' best-selling specialty coffees paired with 12 handcrafted andSons chocolates, offering a sophisticated tasting experience that celebrates mom in perfect style.

"We all know mom deserves the best, so we created a fail-proof gift that's thoughtful, elevated, and absolutely delicious," says Elias Huerta, coffee tour guide at Atlas Coffee Club. "This coffee and chocolate pairing brings together two premium artisanal brands to deliver an unforgettable sensory experience."

The Mother's Day gift from Atlas Coffee Club and andSons Chocolates includes:



Six bags of Atlas-favorite specialty coffees

12 handcrafted and decadent andSons chocolates including Salted Caramel, Huntington Orange, Ginger Caramel Crunch, S'mores, PB&J, Marzipan and more dreamy goodness

A beautiful Mother's Day-themed coffee and chocolate pairing booklet Picturesque postcards from each coffee country

This collaboration represents a perfect union of tradition and innovation-andSons brings European chocolate craftsmanship with modern, Los Angeles inspiration, while Atlas contributes meticulously sourced specialty coffees from over 50 countries around the world.

Priced at $109 with free two-day U.S. shipping included, this Mother's Day gift set is available exclusively at atlascoffeeclub through May 12.

For more information and to stay updated on future launches, follow @atlascoffeeclub and @and on social media.

About Atlas Coffee Club:

With 50+ countries producing coffee around the world, Atlas Coffee Club's mission is to highlight what makes coffee unique and exciting with coffee folks can't find elsewhere, delivering the world's best specialty coffee from Papua New Guinea to Peru, Burundi to Brazil. Whether you brew with a pour-over, French press, drip machine or espresso, each month, coffee is delivered fresh and roasted to order. With a coffee subscription from Atlas Coffee Club, coffee lovers can sip well knowing that Atlas pays above fair trade prices to bring you the best coffee while ensuring farmers around the world are supported and able to pursue their passion for growing coffee. In 2024, Atlas launched "12 Months of Impact", a commitment to developing coffee and community in twelve countries across the globe, from Nicaragua to Rwanda and more. For more information and to discover a world of amazing coffee, visit

About andSons Chocolates:

andSons Chocolates is a second-generation Beverly Hills chocolatier led by two brothers who combine the time-honored processes of their European past with the inspiration and creativity of their Los Angeles roots. In 1983, their Mom opened a Swiss chocolate store in Beverly Hills, a rarity in America at the time. Her weekly shipments of Dom Pérignon champagne truffles quickly gained a cult following, making her shop the go-to spot for fine chocolate. While their mother served European truffles and pralines, the brothers received a world-class chocolate education. Today, brothers Phil and Marc are expanding the legacy and reimagining fine chocolate. For more information, visit

