Thayers Seeks New CMO - First-Ever Chief Mom Officer - Giving Mothers Of All Kinds The Title They Deserve

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nearly a third of Thayers fans discover the brand through family-especially moms-making them our most powerful and trusted advocates. This Mother's Day, Thayers is honoring these original word-of-mouth marketers with a new title that recognizes their impact: Chief Mom Officer. The Chief Mom Officer will fulfill their duties for one day in New York City, which will include taking part in a focus group, studying the U.S' #1 toner alongside celebrity esthetician Edyta Jarosz of Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue, an opportunity to pick Frankel's brain for advice on balancing motherhood and a career over an exclusive power lunch, and a content shoot at Thayers' headquarters, with hair, makeup and styling provided.

"Whether you're a mom or mother figure re-entering the workforce (or entering for the very first time) or one who simply loves the Thayers Rose Petal Facial Toner, we at Thayers look forward to reviewing your application as we search for our first Chief Mom Officer," said Stacey Goldstein, Thayers Vice President. "The CMO position is a recognition of what we know mothers of all kinds do for our families, communities, and all the spaces they're part of."

To ensure a seamless day on the job for the 'CMO', Thayers will cover the costs for two to travel to New York City, including flights, accommodations, expenses, and meals, as well as a stipend for the role's content creation. The CMO will also receive a curated selection of Thayers products–including America's favorite Rose Petal Facial Toner, an essential skincare staple for better-looking bare skin.

"I'm excited to be part of a campaign that's looking to give back to someone who gives so much of themselves to others. Mothers come in all forms, not just in the literal sense, and I can't wait to meet (and hopefully inspire) Thayers' first-ever CMO," said Bethenny Frankel, who has partnered with Thayers previously. "I'm calling on all mothers – the biological, the chosen, the friend group glue, the 'muthas' - this is your moment. We're not looking for perfect – we're looking for real. And we cannot wait to welcome you."

Candidates can apply for the Chief Mom Officer position by submitting their application via the LinkedIn post here [LINK ]. Anyone can nominate the mother figure in their lives using the same form. The application form will close on Mother's Day, May 16th, and the selected applicant will be notified and announced in June.

About Thayers

Thayers Natural Remedies has been a trusted fixture in medicine cabinets for over 175 years. Created in 1847 by Dr. Henry Thayer, the brand has grown into the No. 1 toner in the United States with more than 100,000 5-star ratings. The secret? This ride-or-die skincare icon harnesses pure, natural extracts to create simple, effective, cruelty-free skincare through a combination of potent plant and derm actives. Whether toning, cleansing, or moisturizing, Thayers delivers scientific proof to improve skin quality. The Thayers iconic alcohol-free toner formula combines a proprietary blend of organic Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera for instant and all-day hydration while taking down pores. The result is better-looking bare skin for all skin types and tones.

