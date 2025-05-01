Alcor Announces New Release Of Accessflow, Delivering A Smarter, Faster, And Intelligent IAM Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The release introduces a revamped user interface, providing a smarter, faster, and intelligent IAM experience. With an emphasis on simplicity, accuracy, and adaptability, AccessFlow continues to empower enterprises to secure digital identities while accelerating productivity.

Key highlights include:



AI-Powered Access Intelligence – Intelligent automation predicts access based on role, flags anomalies in login behaviour, and highlights high-priority tasks with real-time visibility, helping organizations stay ahead of security and operational risks.

Enhanced Privileged Access Management – Strengthened controls over elevated access with Just-in-Time provisioning, password vaulting and rotation, special privileged accounts, revocation triggers, and detailed reporting, enabling secure and compliant access to sensitive systems.

Streamlined Lifecycle Workflows – Automated onboarding and offboarding journeys reduce delays and improve audit readiness, replacing manual processes with reliable, scalable automation, including automated password updates.

Expanded Cloud Visibility – CIEM coverage now includes cloud platforms, ensuring comprehensive entitlement oversight across multi-cloud environments.

Refined Catalogs and Access Structures – Catalogs, request flows, and configurations have been restructured for faster access, enhanced clarity, and improved administrative efficiency. Platform Stability and Performance – Built on the ServiceNow Xanadu release, the solution delivers improved performance, stability, and scalability across enterprise environments.

"Access management continues to evolve, and with this release, we've made it smarter and more contextual. The enhancements not only strengthen compliance and security but also streamline user experience and eliminate common access hurdles. Every change, from interface to automation, is designed to deliver clarity, consistency, and control," says Sunita Gulia, Director, Product Development at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

These advancements reflect Alcor's continued focus on driving value through thoughtful product design and customer-first innovation. AccessFlow's ability to dynamically adapt to complex access policies and support rapid deployment timelines makes it a standout solution for organizations aiming to modernize their IAM programs.

"We've listened closely to our customers and built a release that delivers on the promise of intelligent identity governance. This version is not just about feature enhancements, it's about creating an experience that feels seamless, responsive, and ready for the future. It's where access control meets meaningful simplicity," adds Pulkit Agrawal, Sr. Product Manager at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

AccessFlow is trusted by global enterprises for its no-code configurability, deep ServiceNow integration, and ability to scale across diverse IT ecosystems. With this release, Alcor strengthens its position as a leader in intelligent and adaptive identity and access management.

To learn more about AccessFlow, you can visit or download the application from the ServiceNow® App Store .

For more information on Alcor, please visit our website at , and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a San Francisco, California-based company that provides global cloud advisory and implementation services to clients in multiple geographies. Their clients include global Fortune 500 as well as leading organizations in multiple industry verticals. Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions Inc.'s focus has been building strong competency in cutting-edge technologies and advising clients in implementing them. They are passionate about their thought leadership and believe that successful IT implementations result equally from good strategy and technology excellence.

Alcor is an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, AWS Consulting Partner, Modern Oracle® Partner, and works with several other technologies including Microsoft, Salesforce®, FireEyeTM, and more.

Alcor Enabling CloudTM is a registered trademark of Alcor.

