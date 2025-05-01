Former U.S. Drug Czar Dr. Rahul Gupta Joins GATC Health As President

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Dr. Gupta's forward-thinking policies while at the White House delivered a remarkable turnaround in overdose deaths, saving over 27,000 lives in 2024-a 24% decrease year over year. During this time, Dr. Gupta recognized that a non-opioid alternative could be revolutionary in treating opioid use disorder and keeping more Americans alive.

Interested in extending his life-saving legacy, Dr. Gupta accepted the position of President at GATC Health, where he will work closely with the executive leadership team and the board of directors to refine and implement the company's strategic vision. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding global partnerships while championing GATC Health's advanced AI technology on both national and international platforms. Dr. Gupta's insights will enhance commercialization strategies, industry thought leadership, and market development as GATC Health continues to deliver impactful, AI-driven solutions in drug discovery and development.

"Dr. Gupta's remarkable expertise and forward-thinking approach make him the perfect leader to join our team as we guide GATC Health into its next transformative chapter," said Jayson Uffens, Chief Technology Officer of GATC Health. "Our Multiomics Advanced Technology platform has already proven its ability to significantly reduce drug discovery timelines, lower costs, and mitigate risk. With Dr. Gupta's leadership, we are poised to accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies that address some of the most pressing health challenges of our time."

Recent Policy Favors AI

In response to the recent announcements by the FDA , EPA and NIH concerning the reduction and eventual elimination of animal testing in favor of new approach methodologies (NAMs), including AI, Dr. Gupta will be instrumental in helping GATC navigate the new regulatory landscape and maximizing the company's impact on drug discovery, development and funding.

"The world is rapidly changing with regard to drug development due to an explosion of AI, and the FDA must change along with it," commented Dr. Richard Schatz, GATC advisor and co-inventor of the coronary stent. "Breakthrough technology from GATC along with the leadership of Dr. Rahul Gupta has rewritten the book on drug development. The ability to not only tell what drugs will work and which won't, or to repurpose drugs based on multiomics, is unique and game-changing. It is so accurate that it will likely eliminate animal testing and possibly phase one testing in humans. The net effect will be more rapid FDA approval, thus a reduction in time and cost to get drugs through. All of this benefits the consumer on many levels."

"Dr Gupta's unique past experience in the acceleration of availability of naloxone for opioid overdose saved countless lives already and places him at the epicenter of novel approaches to drug development," Schatz added. "His leadership will ensure that GATC fulfills its mission to bring better drugs to the market faster and cheaper."

About Dr. Rahul Gupta

Dr. Gupta is a board-certified internist with over 25 years of experience as a practicing physician, researcher-innovator, public health official, and global health advocate. From November 2021 to January 2025, Dr. Gupta served as the first medical doctor to lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) as its Director. As the senate confirmed and senior most drug policy advisor to the President of the United States, he coordinated the nation's $44 billion drug budget across 19 federal agencies. Working at the intersection of national security, international diplomacy, economic policy and public health, Dr. Gupta is widely credited with achieving the most significant progress in the drug overdose crisis in American history.

"I am truly honored to join GATC Health at this pivotal moment in the company's journey and in the evolution of the biotech industry as a whole," said Dr. Gupta. "The transformative potential of the Multiomics Advanced Technology platform is nothing short of revolutionary. By harnessing the power of AI to simulate the complexities of human biochemistry, GATC Health is poised to reshape the landscape of healthcare delivery and drug discovery. I am eager to work alongside this extraordinary team to accelerate breakthroughs that will not only advance science but also dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life."

Through his work as a physician, policy maker, an educator, and a global innovator, Dr. Gupta has dedicated his career to improving public health and public safety. Previously, his passion for global health led him to join the March of Dimes as Chief Medical and Health Officer and Senior Vice President, where he provided strategic oversight for the organization's domestic and global medical and public health efforts. He has served as a local public health official and as the West Virginia Health Commissioner under two governors, where he brought together public health, law enforcement, healthcare, faith-based, business, and other community partners to solve local problems in novel and innovative ways. He has supported the expansion of programs to marginalized and under-served communities both in the United States and across the world.

Dr. Gupta has held academic appointments at Georgetown University School of Medicine and Harvard University and holds degrees from the University of Delhi, University of Alabama-Birmingham, and the London School of Business and Finance.

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp. is a technology company transforming drug discovery and development through its AI-driven platform and approach. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced TechnologyTM (MAT) simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions to rapidly create novel therapeutics, identify and confirm targets, accelerate development, and de-risk drug pipelines by predicting efficacy, safety, and off-target effects.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE GATC Health Corp