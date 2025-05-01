Seven Corners Healthcare Launches Mobile MRI Services To Improve Medical Access In Rural, Underserved Communities

CARMEL, Ind., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Corners Healthcare, in partnership with Superior MRI Services Inc., is making it easier and more cost-effective to offer imaging services to rural and underserved communities with new Mobile MRI Services. Seven Corners' Mobile MRI Services will enable hospitals, clinics, VA hospitals, correctional facilities and more to offer vital diagnostic testing on-site, improving early detection, treatment efficacy, and public health.

"It's no secret that rural health care in particular faces numerous obstacles to access and resources," said Melisa Franklin, Vice President of Seven Corners Healthcare. "With mobile imaging, we offer a practical solution to overcoming those obstacles."

"Superior MRI is proud to team with Seven Corners in this venture," said Shaun Willoughby, President of Superior MRI Services Inc. "Our organizations have a proven track record of delivering reliable health care solutions and client support you can depend on. We're excited to become the trusted mobile imaging service of choice for facilities across the country."

Mobile Imaging's Impact on Community Health

By removing the constraints of traditional MRI units, Seven Corners' mobile imaging program is expected to help facilities reduce operational costs and delays in care; increase patient access to health care; and aid medical providers in making diagnoses faster, improving treatment outcomes.

As the largest third-party administrator of correctional health services, coordinating health care for inmates across the country, Seven Corners has more than 20 years of experience meeting the needs of unique populations. This proven expertise makes the company well-suited to delivering mobile services to medical facilities challenged with meeting their own communities' unique needs.

"In addition to providing necessary medical technology, we also provide the logistical support to efficiently implement the program," said Franklin. "Everyone talks about the need for better health care access. We're turning that talk into action."

How Do Mobile MRI Services Work?

Seven Corners provides participating facilities across the southern and eastern U.S. with its state-of-the-art mobile MRI machine, licensed MRI technologists, and administrative support for scheduling, record-keeping, and coordination of services. This comprehensive solution enables medical facilities to minimize overhead costs and keep revenue in-house while maintaining continuity of care for their patients.

"The flexibility we provide means more patients receive care," said Franklin. "You really can't go wrong with a solution that meets the fiscal and security requirements of a partner while also making sure people get potentially life-saving treatment."

Schedule Seven Corners' Mobile MRI Services at SevenCornersHealthcare .

About Seven Corners Healthcare

Seven Corners Healthcare is the #1 third-party administrator of correctional health services in the country, working with medical providers to meet the unique healthcare needs of inmate populations since 2006. It also provides mobile MRI services, improving rural healthcare access and making patient care more cost effective and efficient in underserved areas. Seven Corners administers healthcare services for 27 Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities and a variety of other community facilities across the continental U.S. and Hawaii. Visit SevenCornersHealthcare for more.

About Superior MRI Services Inc.

Superior MRI Services Inc. is a mobile imaging company based in Mississippi, serving the southeast and eastern United States. Since 2011, Superior MRI has prioritized patient care and customer service while providing competitive rates. Currently servicing 24 locations across the region, the company's commitment to superior service has propelled its growth and earned trust within the health care community. Its focus remains on delivering high-quality imaging solutions, ensuring convenience for health care providers and excellence in patient experiences.

SOURCE Seven Corners, Inc

