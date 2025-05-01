Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Staining Pad (PDK-606)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a custom cabinet maker and I thought there could be a better staining applicator," said an inventor, from Winsted, Minn., "so I invented THE E Z STAINING PADS. My design would make staining an easier, more convenient, and less tedious and time-consuming task."

The patent-pending invention provides a tool that would allow stain to be applied quickly, easily, and uniformly to wood, millwork, etc. It saves time and effort, and it increases comfort, consistency, and convenience. The most unique aspect of this invention is its handle that allows you to move the stain pad on any direction and still get the same coverage. The compact design also makes it ideal for woodworkers, DIY enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PDK-606, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

