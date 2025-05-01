FSA Store® And HSA Store® Launch Special Promotion To Improve Mental And Physical Health With FSA- And HSA-Eligible Telehealth Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "FSA- and HSA-eligible telehealth services give consumers timely access to qualified clinical care for conditions that, if left untreated, can complicate health and lessen quality of life over time," said Keri Kaiser, chief revenue officer for Health-E Commerce. "Our latest campaign delivers savings on personalized treatments from a selection of our most popular telehealth collaborators to help individuals and families choose the services that best meet their needs."

This extended telehealth promotion will feature discounts from four popular FSA- and HSA-eligible services, including:



BetterHelp (Receive 30% off the first month of online therapy). Studies show that one-in-five adults are affected by mental health conditions every year. FSA users can find support for mental health needs like anxiety, stress, depression, and more with therapy services from BetterHelp . Subscribers can choose from thousands of licensed mental health specialists and can schedule virtual and in-person counseling.

LifeMD (Receive 50% off the LifeMD GLP-1 Weight Management Program). Approximately 40% of the U.S. adult population currently has obesity, which is linked to increased disease risk, reduced productivity, and high healthcare costs. The use of medications like GLP-1s has increased rapidly as individuals struggle to lose weight to improve their health or mitigate disease risk. LifeMD offers clinically proven prescription weight loss solutions via online provider care, including Zepbound, Wegovy, and more, to help individuals achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Patients are estimated to lose 15%-20% of their body weight, with a weight-loss money-back guarantee.

Daybreak (Receive 50% off a Daybreak Home Sleep Test). Sleep apnea affects 30 million Americans (and an estimated one billion people globally), robbing them of the deep and rejuvenating rest they need to perform their best and live a longer, healthier life. Daybreak offers a fully at-home sleep test option with exceptional patient care and follow-up support. The Daybreak Device is discreet, portable, and FDA-cleared for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea. It works by gently positioning the lower jaw slightly forward to open the airway, relieve breathing disruptions, and offers an alternative to CPAP pumps, masks, and hoses. Bilt Labs (Receive $40 off two or more pair of custom insoles). Foot pain is a challenge for 8 out of 10 adults, with conditions such as Morton's neuroma, heel pain, and neuropathy making day-to-day mobility challenging. Bilt Labs addresses these conditions by delivering custom-made insoles to individual customers. The simple, online Bilt Labs process includes a home foot-impression kit that is analyzed by podiatrists, after which the custom shoe inserts are shipped directly to the individual within 21 days.

For additional information, deadline support, and money-saving deals, visit FSA Store or HSA Store .

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Store , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding eligibility for important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

