Adventures By Disney Announces Two New European Itineraries For 2026

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each departure will be led by Disney-trained Adventure Guides so every detail is seamless and every moment unforgettable. Young travelers, or "Junior Adventurers," also will have unique opportunities of their own with special activities designed just for them, allowing every member of the family the opportunity to create their own memories on an incredible vacation like no other.

Bookings open to the public on May 9, 2025. More information about Adventures by Disney, including the full line-up of itineraries in 2026, can be found at AdventuresbyDisney .

Switzerland

Walt Disney and his wife Lillian enjoyed many summer holidays in Switzerland, where they fell in love with the landscape, its people and the stories from mountain-side villages and lakefront towns. This fondness can be seen through many of Walt's creations, from films to Disneyland Resort's Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction.

This breathtaking, eight-day itinerary is full of some of the charming villages and scenery that inspired Walt, along with culinary delights that will ignite the adventurous spirit inside each guest.

Highlights include:



Hitting the trails on an alpine hike with the majestic Matterhorn as the backdrop – the inspiration behind Disneyland Resort's famed Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction.

Savoring authentic Swiss delights , including delectable Gruyère cheeses, luscious fondue and specialty chocolates in a Swiss chocolate-making workshop.

Experiencing a fairytale setting come to life on a privately guided tour of the dreamy lakeside medieval castle, Château de Chillon .

Taking in the scenic wonders of the turquoise blue Lake Brienz by kayak and a refreshing dip in its cool water. Enjoying a special after-hours event at the Olympic Museum , home of the largest archive of Olympic Games memorabilia in the world, some of which helped inspire Disney Parks' famed Pin Trading tradition.

Adventures by Disney will offer nine Switzerland departures in 2026, comprised of six family departures and three departures exclusively for adults.

Complete details are available here .

Greece: Mythology of Athens, Peloponnese & Rhodes

Greece is well known for its ancient architecture, cuisine and mythology – celebrating the gods, goddesses and heroic legends who helped to inspire them all. This immersive, eight-day adventure will bring to life the stories and wonders of Greek mythology for guests as they discover the origin of the Greek influences that inspired "Hercules" and other Disney animated classics with visits to landmark structures, historic sites and magnificent landscapes.

Highlights include:



Exploring the Acropolis of Athens , a symbol of Greece's Golden Age and home to the famed Parthenon.

Journeying through the once-great citadel of Mycenae , the first true Greek civilization and the Epidaurus Theatre – known to be the most perfect Ancient Greek theater.

Kayaking and snorkeling above an ancient submerged archaeological site in Epidaurus , evoking images of the lost city of Atlantis.

Enjoying the charming port town of Nafplio , Greece's first capital and a hallmark of its unique culture. Visiting the medieval city of Rhodes and the site of Colossus of Rhodes , where a statue of the Greek sun god Helios once stood – a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

Adventures by Disney will offer 10 departures in 2026 for Greece: Mythology of Athens, Peloponnese & Rhodes, comprised of six family departures and four departures exclusively for adults.

Complete details on Greece: Mythology of Athens, Peloponnese & Rhodes are available here .

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit AdventuresbyDisney , call 1-833-223-0103 or contact a travel agent.

About Adventures by Disney

For 20 years, guests traveling with Adventures by Disney have explored some of the most sought-after places in the world, and the travel brand's global portfolio has expanded to now offer more than 40 guided-group adventures by land and river cruise. Disney-trained Adventure Guides accompany every trip and bring real-world magic to life. Their masterful storytelling, in-depth knowledge of the places visited plus their attention to every detail ensures guests enjoy a hassle-free vacation and foster lasting connections with every destination. The authenticity and immersion in the places and cultures visited, plus insider access and activities, are at the heart of every Adventures by Disney vacation.

SOURCE Adventures by Disney