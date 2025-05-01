What’S Up Down There? The Urology Care Foundation Raises Awareness For Women’S Health Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Women's Health Month, and the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is empowering women to take a proactive approach to their urological health. The UCF wants to break the silence around common but often overlooked urological issues, encourage open conversations and provide women with the knowledge and resources they need to prioritize their well-being.

Urological health plays a vital role in every woman's quality of life, yet millions of women silently struggle with conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs), overactive bladder, urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Studies show that 60% of all women will get a UTI in their lifetime, and up to one in three women will face urinary incontinence, especially after childbirth or during menopause. Despite these numbers, stigma and lack of awareness often prevent women from seeking timely care.

There are steps you can take at every age to improve your urologic wellness:



Ages 18-30: Find out if you have a family history of bladder or kidney cancer. See a gynecologist for routine exams and follow safe sexual practices. This age group can be at greater risk of UTIs from sexual intercourse. If this happens, get help from your doctor.

Ages 30-50: Maintain healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels to reduce the risk of kidney disease. Ages 50-70+: Look for changes in bathroom breaks like urgency (feeling the urgent need to pass urine as if you can't wait), frequency (the need to pass urine often, about every one to two hours), leakage or nighttime urination. Many of these are linked to changes in estrogen as women go through menopause. Lower estrogen levels can also lead to vaginal dryness, pain with sex and recurrent UTIs. Talk with your doctor about whether vaginal estrogen cream can help.

“Regarding Women's Health Month, we should also highlight the recent release of the new AUA Guideline on Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM). GSM is so much more than just vaginal dryness, but can encompass whole range of lower urinary tract symptoms that include but are not limited to recurrent UTIs, microscopic hematuria, dysuria (e.g. pain or burning with urination), along with an increase in urinary frequency, urgency and even urinary incontinence,” said Dr. Michelle Van Kuiken, a female pelvic medicine & reconstructive surgeon with the University of California San Francisco.“The good news is, there are safe and effective treatments to address all of the above issues, so women should feel empowered to discuss these symptoms with their doctor, and as for a referral to a specialist if their symptoms persist or are not improving.”

Throughout May, the Foundation will highlight educational resources, advice from urologists and patient stories to help women recognize symptoms, understand risk factors and learn about prevention and treatment options. To learn more about the urology-related conditions and diseases that affect women, visit the Urology Care Foundation's Women's Health Info Center at

