Aqua-Tots Swim School Opens Just In Time For National Water Safety Month In Hawaiian Gardens, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local owners Caroline Carlson, Clint Mansour and the Tomina families are excited to bring essential swim education to families in their vibrant coastal community

Hawaiian Gardens, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the world's largest swim school franchise, is excited to announce the opening of its ninth California location in Hawaiian Gardens. The new 8,000-square-foot facility offers flexible swim lesson schedules, Monday through Saturday, to accommodate busy families. Located within Hawaiian Gardens Town Center at 12130 E. Carson Street, Suite JK, the school is conveniently accessible via Highway 605, serving families from Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Los Alamitos, Long Beach, Rossmoor, Cerritos and the neighboring areas.

Aqua-Tots Swim School's trusted program has been parent-approved for more than 30 years and is used in schools around the world to create safe and confident lifelong swimmers. The company is dedicated to incorporating“safety first and fun every second” into every lesson. Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Gardens teaches small group classes of four students so each child can receive the individualized attention they need. This year-round swim school also offers Flex Pass lessons for those who want extra practice or need to refresh their skills.

Franchise owners Caroline Carlson, Clint Mansour and the Tomina families are excited to support the local community in keeping youth safe near water.

“We are thrilled to officially open Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Gardens and welcome families to our new facility,” Carlson said.“This is a wonderful community, and we are looking forward to offering a place where families can come together, learn important water safety skills, and enjoy peace of mind as we prepare for the busy summer season ahead.”

Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Gardens is home to a 2,100-square-foot, 90-degree pool with 17 swim zones. Parents can relax in signature red chairs and watch their child's lesson from the floor-to-ceiling glass viewing area. The school features 15 changing rooms and a fully stocked vanity for families' pre-and-post swim lesson prep, ensuring a comfortable experience from start to finish.

Parents and tots are welcome to stop by during business hours to meet the team, explore the program and tour the facility. With classes in high demand, families are encouraged to reserve a spot now at this eagerly awaited swim school. Follow Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Garden's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

To learn more about swim lessons at this location or to enroll, visit aqua-tots.com/Hawaiian-Gardens/, email ... or call 562-888-6500.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit . For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

Attachment

Aqua-Tots Hawaiian Gardens

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim School 480-621-3226 ...