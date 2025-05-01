Saint Elizabeth University To Join Atlantic East Conference Beginning In 2025-26

Saint Elizabeth University celebrates a new era in athletics as it joins the Atlantic East Conference beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year. The move reflects SEU's commitment to competitive excellence and student success.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Saint Elizabeth University announced today that it will officially join the Atlantic East Conference as a full-time member beginning with the 2025–2026 academic year. The move marks a significant milestone in the University's continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for its student-athletes."Joining the Atlantic East Conference marks an exciting new chapter for Saint Elizabeth University athletics," said Dr. Gary B. Crosby, President of Saint Elizabeth University. "This strategic move positions our student-athletes for continued success on the field, in the classroom, and in life. It reflects our commitment to excellence, equity, and opportunity, and we are proud to align with a conference that shares our values and vision for the future."Saint Elizabeth University, founded in 1899 and located in Morris Township, New Jersey, transitioned to university status in 2020. With a current enrollment of approximately 1,141 students, SEU has a long-standing tradition of academic excellence, leadership development, and community service.The Eagles will bring 11 varsity sports to the Atlantic East Conference, including baseball, softball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's track and field, and women's volleyball. In addition, SEU sponsors men's volleyball and STUNT."This move strengthens our ability to grow competitive athletic programs while fostering meaningful regional rivalries," said James Adams, Saint Elizabeth University Director of Athletics. "It will also reduce travel demands, allowing our student-athletes to better balance their academic and athletic responsibilities. We look forward to building new traditions and contributing to the Atlantic East's continued success."Saint Elizabeth University has experienced notable athletic achievements in recent years, including conference championships in men's and women's basketball (2024) and softball (2022). Its athletic facilities, including the recently updated Saint Joseph Hall gymnasiums and training areas, provide premier spaces for competition and development."We are thrilled to welcome Saint Elizabeth University to the Atlantic East Conference," said Rebecca Mullen, Interim Commissioner of the Atlantic East. "SEU's commitment to academic and athletic excellence aligns perfectly with the values of our member institutions."The Atlantic East Conference, a proud member of NCAA Division III, includes institutions from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, fostering competitive excellence and student success through athletics.For more information about Saint Elizabeth University athletics and the transition to the Atlantic East Conference, visit or follow SEU Athletics on social media.

