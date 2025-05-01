Grimes Carbon Tech Says U.S. Can Produce Enough Rare Earths To Exceed Demand For The Next 1,000 Years

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GCT to preview its proprietary technology on May 21, 2025 at 10 am EDT (GMT-4)

- Dr. Patrick Grimes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Green energy start-up, Grimes Carbon Tech (GCT) will preview its proprietary technology for turning existing and abandoned coal mines into major sources of green energy and rare earth minerals during a Zoom presentation on Thursday, May 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm EDT (GMT-4).

On the call, GCT founder, Joseph Maceda and Haydn Palliser, founder of Pivotal180 will discuss GCT's ability to provide a plentiful, local supply of green energy and rare earth minerals from coal.

Given the current geopolitical instability, the U.S. faces two challenges that GCT can address: 1) energy demand far outpaces supply, with waits for grid connections as long as 7 years; and 2) 70% of our critical rare earth minerals come from China, even though we can meet more than 100% of our demand for those minerals using the waste from local coal mines.

Joe and Haydn will also discuss the current state of the company and investment options. To register for the Zoom call, please send your name, organization name and e-mail to ....

About Grimes Carbon Tech (GCT). GCT was founded in 2022 based on a long collaboration between Dr. Patrick Grimes and Joseph Maceda, who worked together to reverse engineer nature's processes to convert carbon and low-grade heat into valuable energy. GCT began with a mission to make green energy readily available anywhere in the world without the need for a centralized grid connection.

In 1961, after building the first fuel cell vehicle, Dr Grimes was the principal investigator for the Army Energy Depot Project, which outlined his method for synthesizing fuels from atmospheric CO2. Although his ideas were never commercialized during his lifetime, he and Joseph Maceda continued to research practical ways to create a well-managed carbon energy economy. Before Dr. Grimes' death in 2007, he saw his work validated in the lab and secured the first patents for GCT's proprietary approach.

Today GCT is prepared to commercialize and deploy Dr. Grimes' methodology to enable a rapid scale-up to meet soaring demand for cheap, grid-independent, clean energy.

