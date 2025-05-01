Brandrank.AI Officially Launches Saas Dashboard To Put Marketers Back In The Driver's Seat Of The AI Search Disruption

Brand Health and Trust Platform Zeros in on Visibility, Vulnerability, and Readiness

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BrandRank, the first platform purpose-built to help brands measure brand health and trust across AI-driven search engines and large language models (LLMs), today announced the official launch of its SaaS solution. As AI-powered "answer engines" like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, DeepSeek, Grok, and Anthropic redefine how consumers search, BrandRank gives marketers the tools to protect visibility, defend trust, and prepare content for the AI era."The $1 trillion brand marketing industry is being disrupted by AI search, and brands don't know how to measure it, where to start, or how to win," said Pete Blackshaw, Co-Founder and CEO of BrandRank."Our platform acts like a GPS for brands across AI search, helping marketers optimize brand health by zeroing in on three critical metrics: AI search visibility, AI vulnerability, and content readiness," said Hank Hudepohl, Co-Founder and COO of BrandRank, who previously held executive product leadership roles at TripAdvisor and Paycor.BrandRank recently won the HumanX and Google Cloud Startup Competition, beating over 500 global startups.The platform was also previewed before 400+ marketers at the ANA AI & Marketing Conference in Austin.________________________________________Three Core Areas of Brand Empowerment - Delivered Through a SaaS DashboardBrandRank focuses on three mission-critical areas for modern marketers via a simple, intuitive SaaS dashboard:.Visibility: Tracks brand presence across AI search engines using a range of AI prompts, brand signals, and answer engine interactions. Composite scoring and benchmarking help pinpoint where visibility can improve. BrandRank processes billions of AI tokens monthly to track brand performance..Vulnerability: Identifies when brand claims are misrepresented or omitted and flags emerging risks. A full suite of vulnerability metrics will launch in the coming months..Content Readiness: Pinpoints gaps in top-ranking content across AI search results and suggests improvements to ensure brand messaging is AI-optimized and discoverable.________________________________________Key Features and Technology AdvantagesBuilt cloud-native and AI-first, BrandRank offers:.AI Engine Coverage: Tracks brand performance across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, DeepSeek, Grok, and Anthropic..Trend Analysis: Monitors how brand visibility evolves over time and surfaces insights..Competitive Benchmarking: Reveals where competitors are outperforming and what content is winning..Actionable Recommendations: Provides brand-specific insights to optimize performance across AI environments..Ease of Use: The dashboard is built for speed and clarity, usable by both data teams and marketers. TikTok-style instructional videos, available in multiple languages, accelerate onboarding and action across global teams."AI models aren't static-they adapt, retrain, and re-weight signals constantly. Our platform continuously interrogates LLMs like DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok, and Anthropic to monitor these shifts, providing marketers with a living map of how their brands are seen and ranked in real time," said Matt Cox, CTO of BrandRank. "We also give brands the tools and customization they need to choose exactly which models they want to track and prioritize, ensuring their strategies are tailored to the signals that matter most. This allows brands to respond with precision, not guesswork."Matt Cox previously held key product roles at Toast and TripAdvisor, where he shaped global platform experience and performance.________________________________________Strategic FootprintTrusted by some of the world's largest and most respected brand companies, BrandRank is built for marketing teams who need a future-proof edge in the AI era. Headquartered in Cincinnati, steps away from the world's largest advertiser and a hub of brand and analytics innovation, the company's technology and engineering team is based in Boston, one of the richest pools of AI and data science talent in the U.S.BrandRank also benefits from the guidance of Brian Krausz, former member of Anthropic's technical team, who brings deep expertise in large language models and trust architecture.________________________________________For more information, visit

