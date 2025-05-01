MP: Congress To Launch Caste Census Campaign In June

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 1 (IANS) Congress in Madhya Pradesh is planning to launch a campaign regarding caste census in June, which will also be attended by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the party's state unit chief Jitu Patwari on Thursday.

Patwari said that the Centre's announcement to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census was the fruitful result of Rahul Gandhi's relentless demand.

“Announcement of the caste census is Rahul Gandhi's victory. He has been raising this issue for the past decade. We will launch a state-wide campaign in June, and Rahul Gandhi will also participate in a public rally,” said Patwari while addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in Bhopal.

Patwari also criticised the Union government, saying that when Rahul Gandhi was demanding the caste census, the BJP leaders were calling him 'anti-national', and are now taking credit for it.

“Rahul Gandhi has exposed the BJP at every front in the past few years, which is the reason why the Union government announced to include caste enumeration in the upcoming general census. But, this is not the end, Rahul Gandhi and Congress will keep fighting for people's rights," Patwari said.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Aswini Vaishnav announced that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, marking a significant shift in policy.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also addressed a press conference here in Bhopal and called it a historic step toward inclusive governance.

Chouhan said the move is aimed at 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Kalyan' (Together with all, development for all, welfare of all) and not at promoting caste-based politics.

He has also criticised the Congress, accusing the party of“opportunism” and“hypocrisy” on the issue.

“When in power, Congress did nothing. When in opposition, they demanded the caste census. This is classic Congress - saying one thing and doing another,” he claimed.